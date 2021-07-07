You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Charleston authorities report shooting death of Moncks Corner teen

pc-061317-ne-police (copy) (copy) web recurring (copy) (copy) (copy)

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities are investigating the July 5 shooting death of an 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman.

Anissa Shank died from a gunshot wound in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. The North Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

Jamie Ray Harris

Jamie Ray Harris, 20, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the July 5 killing of Moncks Corner teenager Anissa Shank. CCSO/Provided

An officer arrived at a residence at 4853 Lecque St. about 1 a.m., according to an incident report. The officer found Shank dead at the residence.

Police have arrested Jamie Ray Harris, 20, as a suspect in the case. Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter and was booked in the Charleston County jail about 11:30 p.m. on July 6.

Bond was set at $250,000 on the morning of July 7. The case is working its way through the court system.

Follow Olivia Diaz on Twitter @oliviardiaz.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News