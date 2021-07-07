North Charleston authorities report shooting death of Moncks Corner teen

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities are investigating the July 5 shooting death of an 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman.

Anissa Shank died from a gunshot wound in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. The North Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

An officer arrived at a residence at 4853 Lecque St. about 1 a.m., according to an incident report. The officer found Shank dead at the residence.

Police have arrested Jamie Ray Harris, 20, as a suspect in the case. Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter and was booked in the Charleston County jail about 11:30 p.m. on July 6.

Bond was set at $250,000 on the morning of July 7. The case is working its way through the court system.