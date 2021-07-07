North Charleston authorities identify 28-year-old man shot to death

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities are investigating a July 7 shooting death of a 28-year-old North Charleston man.

Elden Prioleau died from a gunshot wound at a store on Dorchester Road, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. The North Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

An officer arrived at Andrew’s Discount Market near midnight and found Prioleau on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not announced any suspects in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Police had no further comment on the shooting and an incident report was heavily redacted by the department.