North Charleston area will be tested for toxic air pollutant with new EPA grant

South Carolina has been awarded a grant to test air in the North Charleston area for a pollutant that's known to cause cancer.
The sampling could answer whether a chemical facility in the Neck Area is emitting enough toxic gas to raise the risk of illness or whether there's another source of a chemical that regulators are still trying to understand.
Ethylene oxide, a colorless, flammable gas, has been identified by the Environmental Protection Agency as a carcinogen. The National Cancer Institute links it to lymphoma, leukemia, stomach and breast cancers.
The EPA has awarded the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control a grant of more than $260,000 to study how much of the gas might be in the air over the Neck Area. The funding was given in a $5 million round of awards to 11 state and local agencies to track air toxics.
"We’re hoping that we can assist with EPA's research on the pollutant because there’s so many unknowns (about) where it's coming from," said Rhonda Thompson, chief of DHEC's Bureau of Air Quality.
According to the EPA's 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment, 109 census tracts around the country showed an increased risk of cancer. That meant a chance for 100 or more out of every million people in those areas to develop cancer if they breathed the air over the course of a lifetime. Air samples for the study were taken in 2014.
Just two census tracts in South Carolina showed elevated cancer risk. The areas are contiguous, stretching along the narrowest section of the Charleston peninsula, between Interstate 26 and the Cooper River. The area starts just north of U.S. 17 in the northern end of Charleston and ends at Reynolds Avenue, in the southern part of North Charleston.
The report pinned much of this cancer risk on ethylene oxide. Thompson said it pointed to the Lanxess chemical plant on King Street Extension as a potential source. The plant reported releasing 1,668 pounds of the gas into the air last year, according to data from EPA. Its emissions of the gas have been generally falling since 2010, when 3,130 pounds were released.
Michael Mackin, a spokesman for Lanxess, said the facility uses the gas as a material in "a ripening agent for various crops, including cotton, sugar cane, nuts and fruit." The plant has a system designed to limit emissions of the gas, he said, and the firm is planning to invest more in curbing releases.
"Since acquiring the plant from Solvay in 2018, we have been working to modernize the plant and reduce emissions, while working cooperatively and proactively with federal, state and local authorities," Mackin said in an email. "We have made significant progress already, but the work is ongoing."
The same plant was also the site of a fire and two chemical spills last year.
Ethylene oxide has been found even in remote areas with no evident polluters nearby, Thompson said. She said there's some signs that it may be released by cars and trucks.
DHEC's sampling will start in the second or third quarter of 2021, after EPA has approved its testing plan. Air samples will be taken every week for a year, and the collected data will be public, Thompson said.
DHEC plans to sample four sites — two in the Neck Area, one near heavy vehicle traffic, and one near Cape Romain — so that samplers have a baseline reading in a remote, undeveloped location.
The gas is used to produce some textiles, plastics, antifreeze and other products. It's also used to sterilize medical equipment that can't be cleaned with steam, like some plastic devices.
Recently, commercial facilities that sterilize medical tools have come under increased scrutiny for emitting the gas, particularly a Sterigenics plant in Atlanta-area Cobb County. The plant had paused work this spring when Georgia Gov. Bryan Kemp asked it to re-start, citing the need for clean medical equipment to stem the coronavirus pandemic.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler praised the move this spring in a press release.
"While we must take into account the risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, and addressing those risks remains a major regulatory priority for the agency, it’s important to bear in mind those risks are linked to exposure over an entire lifetime - over a 70 year period," Wheeler said in the statement. "However, COVID-19 poses an immediate threat to our nation during this crisis."
In North Charleston there's also a medical sterilization plant recently constructed for the Medical University of South Carolina that opened in September 2019. That facility does not use ethylene oxide, MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said.