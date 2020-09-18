North Charleston Aquatic Center to host its first statewide swim meet in October

North Charleston's new swimming facility, which has a 1,000-person seating capacity, was built to host large events.

That is still happening, albeit a bit differently due to the limitations on crowd gathering because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will host its first statewide competition when it welcomes the 2020 South Carolina High School League State Swim Meet scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 12.

The event will be the league's first state championship since the pandemic broke out in March.

To limit potential exposure and minimize crowd size, the event will not be open for spectators and will be held over two days.

The girls' meet will take place Oct. 10 and the boys' meet Oct. 12.

The races will be livestreamed through the NFHS Network. Details on the streaming are pending.

There are other competitions slated for later this year that the city is not ready to announce publicly. City officials say it indicates, despite the virus, the recently completed $22.5 million facility is still fulfilling its purpose.

While the center was built to serve local swimmers from area neighborhoods and Dorchester District 2 schools, it was also intended to draw guests from across the state who could invest in North Charleston's hotels and restaurants.

"It's living up to exactly what we thought it would to have this facility available for the entire state," Mayor Keith Summey said.

The facility has been hosting high school meets since it opened in early August. Guests have been able to conduct lap swimming only with two swimmers per lane in order to maintain safe distancing.

While swimming is not as popular in the state as football, basketball or baseball, North Charleston should offer a wide variety of recreational options, said the city's Recreation Director Doyle Best.

He said while the site can't yet be used to its fullest capacity, the seeds being sown will hopefully bear fruit.

"It's our hope we're building relationships with these event hosts to host other (events) in the future," he said.

SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said the league looks forward to the "sights and sounds of the city and the ambiance of the North Charleston Aquatics Center.”

The 53,000-square-foot center is the Lowcountry's first with an Olympic-size pool. It contains a 50-meter, 10-lane pool along with a 25-yard therapeutic pool, locker rooms, administrative offices and community meeting space.

Located adjacent to Fort Dorchester High School, it was built in partnership with the Dorchester school district. The district contributed $7.5 million, which comes from a bond referendum approved by voters in 2012.

The city has also noted the need to specifically engage minority populations. The mayor has stated North Charleston plans to partner with the school district to offer swim lessons for African American children, as reports have shown a disproportionate number of children who die from drowning are Black males.