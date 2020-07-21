North Charleson planning $27 million worth of improvements for growing community

North Charleston is planning to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements in a growing section of the city.

The city's Finance Committee last week approved $27 million in bonds for a special Ingleside district, located south of the intersection of Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 78.

The entire special district spans about 2,000 acres. Much of the land is undeveloped, though the property contains an apartment complex with several other subdivisions nearby.

The decision will go before City Council on Thursday for final approval.

The money will serve as reimbursements for completed projects and also pay for future endeavors in an area that's seen an increased number of businesses and subdivisions over the years.

Future projects will have to go before the city for final approval.

“Those neighborhoods have absolutely been in the bullseye of development," said Finance Committee Chairman Ron Brinson of neighborhoods along Northside Drive. "They absolutely need infrastructure planning, particularly roadways.”

Funds will be used for property acquisitions and to make improvements for roads, public parks, sidewalks, signalization, lighting and other public infrastructure.

Taxpayers won't pay for the bonds directly. Incremental growth in the area has generated additional property taxes to support the projects, according to the city.

The city originally created a redevelopment plan for the Ingleside area in 2012. At the time, the 2,000 acres was characterized by lack of storm drainage facilities, transportation infrastructure and inadequate natural gas, electric and other energy services. This impaired growth, according to city records.

To prevent decline in property values, city officials created a plan they hoped would reverse the downward trend, according to city records.

Today, the presence of new roadways point to the area's progress. The development of Ingleside and Weber boulevards were both completed within the past eight years and will be paid for by the bonds.

Future projects include extending Weber Boulevard from Palmetto Commerce Parkway to Patriot Boulevard, providing more connectivity in the corridor that's often heavily congested.

Separately, other projects aimed at alleviating congestion are also underway.

Charleston County is planning to build the Palmetto Commerce Interchange on I-26 between exits 205 and 209, connecting travelers from Palmetto Commerce directly to I-26.

The county is also working to extend the parkway itself, finishing the final segment of the road that would stretch from Ladson Road to Aviation Avenue near the interstate.

Noel Casey, vice president of the Colony North subdivision just off Northside Drive, welcomed the extension of Weber. He remains anxious for other infrastructure improvements, such as the interchange project.

Casey said congestion picked up in 2015 with the opening of Weber Boulevard. It took people just six months to realize they could access the interstate off Ashley Phosphate Road by using the new boulevard and Northside Drive nearby as cut-throughs, Casey said.

The result has been heavy congestion during rush hour along Northside Drive, which provides access to three schools.

"We’ve had people who've moved to get away from the traffic," Casey said.

While traffic eased up amid the coronavirus outbreak that closed businesses and schools, Casey said he is seeing the traffic returning.