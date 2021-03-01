North Atlantic right whale dubbed Cottontail found dead off Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — A rare North Atlantic right whale named Cottontail was found dead over the weekend in the ocean off Myrtle Beach, bringing the "unusual mortality event" count for the species to 34 dead since 2017.

The whale had been entangled in ropes and other gear since at least October, and was spotted alive but in poor condition by aerial survey teams off Florida's Treasure Coast over a week ago.

Teams with NOAA Fisheries found the whale by boat about 15 miles off the Myrtle Beach coastline on Feb. 28.

The division, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the Center for Coastal Studies first spotted the entangled whale south of Nantucket, Mass., in October.

Cottontail reportedly had "a line over its head, exiting both sides of his mouth, extending beyond his tail for about three to four body lengths."

The CCS removed some of the gear from the whale's mouth. But when Cottontail was spotted again in mid-February off Florida, NOAA Fisheries said the whale's condition had worsened.

It is believed that only about 400 North Atlantic right whales remain. Most mortalities or injures have been because of ship strikes or entanglements, according to NOAA Fisheries.

Lauren Rust, founder of the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network, said in January that the animals' high risk for entanglements and ship strikes is a reason they are considered critically endangered. Plus, the mammals are not repopulating themselves, let alone growing.

At least 15 calves have been spotted off the Southeastern coast so far this season. More than 30 other right whales have also been seen.

People who spot whales off the coast are asked to call 877-942-5354 to report them.