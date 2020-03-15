Nonprofit SC police funds drawing support, but money in policing is a complicated issue

Some South Carolina police departments and sheriff's offices with strict budgetary restraints have found a way to circumvent shortages: nonprofit foundations that can solicit private donations and host fundraisers to bring in extra money.

For over a dozen departments, these foundations build a closer relationship to the community or ensure that officers have potentially life-saving equipment. But the mix of private dollars and public agencies can be a tricky combination and concerns have been voiced that some donors may receive special treatment if the foundations and the law enforcement agencies they serve aren't properly separated.

"It's impossible to separate the world of policing from the world of money," said Seth Stoughton, a former police officer and a law professor at the University of South Carolina.

There's a long history of private donations to law enforcement, especially if public money is scarce. State legislatures have often underfunded public safety infrastructure, including law enforcement, Stoughton said.

The private foundations in South Carolina are typically run by boards of community members, sometimes with department employees involved. Public records do not list them as being compensated for this work.

Foundations have committed money to help departments continue K-9 programs and help families of wounded or slain officers. Many also invested in educational donations, offering scholarships to students or buying book bags and school supplies.

Donations to these foundations may be earmarked for specific projects, such as assistance to officers' families or certain safety equipment. If donations aren't earmarked, that's when problems can begin, Stoughton said. Some foundations have spent funds on lavish Christmas parties or awards banquets.

There's also a perception that individual donors could receive special treatment from law enforcement.

Greenville's former Police Chief Ken Miller resigned Dec. 31 after a State Law Enforcement Division investigation determined he dismissed a public intoxication charge for a wealthy businessman. According to SLED's investigation, the businessman had contributed to the Greenville Police Foundation, which in 2018 reported yearly revenue of about $18,500. Its chief cause is the Safe Reach program, which equips officers with light kits for their firearms.

The Greenville Police Foundation is apolitical, said Matt Costner, who has been its president since December. He said that no police officers serve on the foundation's board, and that the issues SLED investigated occurred before his time. The Foundation itself was cleared of wrongdoing.

"We are not a particular chief's foundation, we are the Greenville Police Department's foundation," Costner said.

Lacking resources

Even the perception of an agency policing for profit is dangerous, Stoughton said. Policing is a public service and private donations can introduce the fear that that service is being provided unequally.

The biggest solution is to ensure that states adequately invest in public safety, but sometimes, the funding lags behind the intention to properly equip law enforcement agencies. For instance, the S.C. Legislature passed a law in 2015, soon after Walter Scott was shot dead in North Charleston by a police officer, requiring every police agency to purchase body cameras for officers. But the requirement only applied if the Legislature fully funded the initiative — and that hasn't happened yet.

It's estimated that initial costs to buy body cameras for officers would be about $21.5 million, followed by a yearly cost of $12 million for maintenance, according to the South Carolina Association of Counties. Since the 2016-17 budget, the Legislature has appropriated only $2.4 million yearly.

It's hard to know how many law enforcement agencies actually have body cameras, said Jarrod Bruder, executive director of the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association. Complying with the law is difficult without the funding.

"We have a lot greater need than we have resources," Bruder said.

To his knowledge, private foundations for law enforcement aren't too common. The S.C. Secretary of State's Charities webpage contains records from 14 police and sheriff's foundations in the state. There may be others not tracked by the website.

Bruder isn't concerned about misuse of foundation funds, saying the problem is minimal as long as they are operated separately from law enforcement agencies and have specific bylaws about how money should be used.

For Stoughton, one of the concerns is that the public doesn't always know where that money is going. "Wherever you have money flying around, there's always the possibility of graft or misuse," he said.

Separate finances

As nonprofits, foundations have to submit many records that are public. Expenses are listed on I-990 forms, as are revenue and the names of board members. But they do not supply information about individual donors or their contributions. Some foundations' records are vague, listing few particulars on what their funds accomplished.

Those involved with the foundations say they have no concerns about money being misused or donors receiving special treatment.

"We check and balance ourselves," said Joni James, president of the Richland County Sheriff's Foundation. It is one of the largest foundations in the state, reporting revenue of around $184,000 in 2018.

Its board consists of volunteers, mostly business owners. The bulk of its revenue comes from fundraisers, James said, such as an oyster roast and pig picking, car shows and a golf tournament.

According to James, the foundation started in the early 1990s, when community members discovered individual deputies had to purchase their own walkie-talkies and body armor. In the intervening decades, "it's grown quite large," she said.

But the nonprofit is completely separate from the Richland County Sheriff's Office it supports, she said.

The extra money can be essential for programs with budgetary restraints, like the K-9 program. After a police dog was shot by a suspect and died, the foundation supplied protective vests for the dogs.

She declined to share a copy of the nonprofit's bylaws, saying they were being amended.

The state's largest sheriff's foundation on record, in York County, began in 2007. Its revenue for 2018 was about $236,000, a dramatic increase from the $30,394 reported in 2014. Donations poured in after four deputies were shot in 2018, and the foundation has an ongoing benevolence fund for the families of wounded or killed officers.

Besides helping officers' families, its primary cause is student scholarships — around $32,000 in 2018, according to public records.

Its board is a mix of civilians and sheriff's employees, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, who is not on the board but attends meetings. According to the foundation's bylaws, the sheriff appoints board members.

The bylaws include a conflict of interest policy that states that if an advantageous transaction does involve a conflict of interest, the board will vote on whether the transaction is in the foundation's "best interest, for its own benefit, and whether it is fair and reasonable."

Tolson said he's never been asked to protect a donor. He sees the sheriff's foundation as a way to bring the community closer to the department, as well as a way to give back by helping students.

For Stoughton, as a former police officer, there's no easy answer about whether police and sheriff's foundations present more of a benefit or a hindrance to serving a community. Departments often badly need more money, but there's no guarantee that donations will be used as intended or that donors won't receive preferential treatment.

"Money's a weird thing in policing," Stoughton, the college professor, said. For him, it comes down to one of policing's highest values, integrity — and the political will to follow that principle when the money starts rolling in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.