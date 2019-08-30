The failed redevelopment of the former Charleston Naval Hospital and litigation that followed has caused a years-long delay in efforts to establish more health care services in North Charleston.

The nonprofit Fetter Health Care Network had planned to occupy space in the former hospital at Rivers and McMillan avenues, which was supposed to have been renovated several years ago.

Instead, the developers ended up in bankruptcy, won a $33 million settlement from Charleston County, then sued Fetter and South Carolina's mental health agency for unpaid rent.

In the Fetter lawsuit, development company Chicora Life Center claimed the health care group could have moved into the building at the start of 2016. It said Fetter owed nearly $60,000 in rent, plus $254,998 in renovation costs.

The Fetter group claimed necessary improvements were never completed on the space it had agreed to occupy.

Fetter won the first round in April when special judge Wade H. Logan III ordered the Chicora group to refund the organization's deposit, with interest, and pay Fetter's legal fees. Chicora has appealed the ruling.

“At this point, we just want this to be over, so that we can serve the needs there (in North Charleston)," said Fetter CEO Aretha Jones.

Jones was hired by Fetter in 2016, just when the problems with the Charleston Naval Hospital renovation project were coming to a head. In March of 2016, Charleston County, which was supposed to be the building's anchor tenant and occupy three floors of the high-rise, terminated its lease deal, prompting the developers to declare bankruptcy.

While interviewing for the top job at Fetter, Jones toured the space the health care nonprofit planned to occupy in the former hospital in January 2016. The Chicora group had said the space was ready for occupancy Jan. 1.

"She testified that what she saw was a disaster; water was pouring into back offices; five or six doors were placed up against the wall; sinks that were supposed to be positioned were hanging off the walls," Logan wrote in his ruling.

Logan concluded in his ruling that Chicora "failed to meet its obligations as a landlord" and Fetter had not breached its lease.

Jones said the lawsuit has "put us in a situation where, in some areas, we were unable to move forward. We didn’t know how much we were going to have to spend on litigation, or if we would be forced to move into a facility that was unsuitable."

Lawyer Drew Butler said the Fetter ruling is good news for the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center, which was sued by the Chicora group for at least $1,692,519 in a similar case. The health center is an outpatient facility of the taxpayer-funded S.C. Department of Mental Health, and like Fetter, had signed a lease for space in the former hospital building.

“We believe that it’s absolutely on point," Butler said of Logan's ruling. “It’s our opinion that the ruling in that case absolutely helps the Department of Mental Health and shows not only that the work was not performed properly by Chicora, but that the space was not suitable for patients."

While the Fetter case was decided by a special judge, the Department of Mental Health is seeking a jury trial.

“I want Chicora to look 12 members of our community in the eye and tell them that we should take resources from people with mental health issues and give it to people who got $33 million," said Butler.

Utah lawyer Doug Durbano, a principal in the Chicora group, said the group believes Logan's ruling was "in error" and filed an appeal after Logan denied a request to reconsider.