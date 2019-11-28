Roughly 18 months ago, Tommy Newell had no idea how the Ladson Youth Organization was going to save Tom Conley Park. He just knew they had to do something.

Fast forward to September, and Newell, a Berkeley County councilman, said there’s a new type of pressure when he thinks about the park that’s been a staple in his community since he was a child.

The Ladson group officially purchased Tom Conley two months ago from a private land owner who agreed to take remaining payments in installments over the next year.

Now, group members can relax a little as they plan to expand the facility for future generations.

“It’s a different stress level now,” said Newell, who serves as president of the Ladson group. “It’s ours now, so it’s time to put up or shut up.”

Tom Conley is the same park that in 2016 was one of several nationwide to receive funding for a major renovation project through a partnership between Major League Baseball and MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.

That effort helped revitalize the park, at 364 Tom Conley Park Road at a time when it needed it most. But the facility was in trouble again in June 2018 when the Ladson Youth Organization heard the private owner of the property was looking to sell.

Rather than see it turned into a housing development or commercial retail space, the group sought to purchase the property. The owner, who has remained anonymous, struck a deal with the group and agreed to sell for $387,500, half of the $775,000 appraised value.

When fundraising efforts didn’t help, the Ladson group made the difficult decision to sell its green space at the corner of Sangaree Parkway and Longleaf Road. Berkeley County paid $300,000 for that land, meaning the group only needed $87,500 to make the purchase.

That total has now dwindled to $50,000, and the owner is allowing the Ladson Youth Organization to pay it off over the next year.

“We can’t thank him enough,” Newell said. “Words can’t express how grateful we are for his patience and support."

Purchasing the park was the first step for the Ladson Youth Organization. Now, members want to add more recreation and activities to raise funds and get maximum use out of the property.

For example, the group is getting plenty of interest for an adult kickball league that will start up next year.

Plus, they’re looking into various grants that will help them make payments and invest in more baseball fields, and a gymnasium for basketball, wrestling and volleyball.

“We have to bring things that make sense for everyone, from our kids to our senior citizens,” Newell added. “We owe it to ourselves to keep the park going as the center of our community.”