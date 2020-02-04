None injured, flames contained after blaze at Charleston's Confederate Home and Museum

You are the owner of this article.
Charleston firefighters shut down some downtown streets Tuesday afternoon as they doused flames at the Confederate Home and College on Broad Street.

The fire department contained the blaze soon after it was called in around 4 p.m., Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said. The flames began in a third-floor apartment, which houses residents at the back of the building and hosts events in the front.

That apartment and two neighboring units were affected, and smoke damaged much of the third floor, according to Julazadeh. The second floor also suffered some smoke and water damage, and some windows were shattered.

Ten people were displaced, but no injuries have been reported, Julazadeh said. Firefighters also rescued two animals, who have been taken to a vet.

"Our main goal is just to get these ladies a place to stay for tonight," said Margaret Garrett, vice president of the home's board. "We'll be alright."

The most historical parts of the building weren't badly damaged, Garrett said.

Officials blocked off Broad Street between Church and Meeting streets as they assessed the damage.

