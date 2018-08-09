Fewer storms are likely to form in the Atlantic basin this year than predicted in May, federal forecasters said Thursday — one more tweak in the continually adjusting science of hurricane prediction.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called for:
- 9 to 13 named storms with winds in the range of 39 mph or more.
- 4 to 7 could become hurricanes with winds at least 74 mph.
- 0 to 2 could become major, or catastrophic hurricane with winds at least 111 mph.
In May, the administration called for:
- 10 to 16 named storms.
- 5 to 9 becoming hurricanes.
- 1 to 4 becoming major hurricanes.
The mid-season prediction joins other forecasts that have stepped back from early season storm numbers.
The weird thing is, more hurricanes emerged in July than usually do. Two of them whirled up in July, twice the average number. But cool seas that hamper storm development and winds that shear apart the storms continue to dominate the tropical Atlantic where most tropical systems form.
So far this year, hurricanes Beryl and Chris have formed, along with sub-tropical storm Alberto and Tropical Storm Debby, which was spinning on Thursday in the north Atlantic off Canada.
NOAA, like the other forecasters, cautioned coastal residents to get ready and stay alert, saying the update does not predict the number of storms that could make landfall.
The hurricane season, considered to be from June through November, is moving into its busiest two-month span, from mid-August to mid-October.
"There are still more storms to come. The hurricane season is far from being over. We urge continued preparedness and vigilance," said Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.