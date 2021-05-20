An above normal hurricane season is predicted for 2021, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration does not believe it will be quite as active as last season.

NOAA released its 2021 Atlantic hurricane outlook this week prior to the June 1 start of the season.

Ben Friedman, NOAA's acting administrator, said the projection calls for a 70 percent probability of 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes.

The 2020 season finished with 30 named storms, 13 of which became hurricanes, including six major hurricanes.

Matthew Rosencrans, the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, said last year's busy season was a reflection of ongoing high-activity-era conditions that started in 1995. These conditions include warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures, weaker trade winds, vertical wind shear and an enhanced African monsoon.

"Should La Nina return later in the hurricane season, which does have the potential to occur, it could reinforce those high-activity-era conditions and increase the likelihood that we could see season activity near the upper ends of our predicted ranges," Rosencrans said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said preparing for hurricane season is key, and there are two big ideas people should keep in mind as they plan.

"First, preparing yourself and your family can often prevent serious injury or even mean the difference between life and death," Criswell said. "Preparing your home for hurricanes can mean the difference between minor damage or complete destruction."

Preparedness information can be found online at ready.gov/hurricanes.

"Now is the time to ensure that you have an evacuation plan in place, disaster supplies on hand and a plan to secure your home quickly," Friedman said. "It's also important to note that hurricanes not only bring dangerous winds as they come ashore but deadly storm surge and inland flooding."

Residents should make sure their planning focuses on the impact of both wine and rain.

Last month, NOAA updated what it considers an average Atlantic hurricane season based on information from 1991 through 2020. Rosencrans said an average Atlantic hurricane season will have 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

In the past, an average season was considered one that had no more than 12 named storms and six hurricanes. The number of major hurricanes remained the same.

NOAA will update its seasonal outlook for 2021 in August before the peak of hurricane season, which runs from August through October.