It's quiet out there as the Atlantic hurricane season moves into its most active weeks, historically speaking.
On the other hand, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released the year-to-year probabilities for landfall in the eastern United States, based on earlier storms. It's a new way to look at the odds, and it's disquieting.
None of the computer models, National Hurricane Center or private company forecasters call for anything to happen for at least the next week.
"High pressure ridging (which blocks tropical storms) will continue over the basin through the next several days," said center forecaster Jorge Aguirre-Echevarria. "Saharan dust and associated dry air noted is inhibiting convection (storms) from developing across the eastern and central Atlantic."
The NOAA probablitiies aren't quite so reassuring. For South Carolina:
- Landfall by a hurricane occurs every eight or nine years, depending on where you are on the coast. The last one was in Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The last one before that was Hurricane Gaston in 2004.
- Of course, hurricanes and tropical storms have come overland from the Gulf of Mexico — where they make landfall more often — or passed offshore close enough to wreak havoc. That includes Irma in 2017, which left behind millions of dollars in flooding and erosion repairs.
- Landfall by a catastrophic hurricane with winds more than 110 mph occurs every 22 to 34 years. The last one was the infamous Hurricane Hugo, which slammed into Charleston in September 1989. That was 29 years ago.
Other places on the East Coast have it worse. For spots in North Carolina, southern Florida and Louisiana, landfalling hurricanes tend to recur every five to seven years and major hurricanes every 14 to 22 years.
But, as the NOAA data crunchers and countless others note, every mile of the Gulf and East coasts is vulnerable to a hurricane.
It only takes one to make for a very bad year.
The storms are most likely to develop from now through early October, and not so coincidentally, they are most likely to make landfall in the United States over the same time span. The peak day of the season, Sept. 10, also is the day the most storms have made landfall in the past — 10, said Tropical Meteorology Project lead scientist Phil Klotzbach.
So keep your eye out and your emergency kit prepped as the so-far quiet season moves into its peak weeks.