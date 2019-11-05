New voting machines aren't tripping up Charleston-area voters, but some are confused about who they are actually allowed to vote for on Election Day.

In a series of phone calls with The Post and Courier on Tuesday, concerned voters said they were unsure if their ballots were missing city council candidates when they went to cast their vote.

At the Joseph Floyd Manor polling place, Jennifer Morris said she and her husband received different ballots despite living at the same residence. When she raised the issue with poll workers, she said they told her they had received the proper ballots.

She also claimed a machine wasn't working and that a poll worker said they would have someone "take cellphone pictures" of the ballots to make sure they were sent in and counted correctly.

Joe Debney, director of Charleston County's Board of Elections and Voter Registration, said no machines were reported down at Joseph Lloyd Manner and that campaign workers will not — and do not — take photos of ballots.

There was an outage elsewhere, though.

One scanner was down briefly Tuesday morning at Pepperhill Elementary in North Charleston, but a technician was able to address the issue quickly and the machine outage did not stop the voting process.

"It did not stop anybody from voting. People could still vote on the touch screen, and then the paper ballots went into a secure emergency ballot bin, and the ballots will be scanned this evening," Debney said.

The real hiccup of the day was manpower.

Debney said 34 Charleston County campaign workers did not show up, including three clerks who are tasked with overseeing entire poll sites.

"We had 621 workers originally, and that's more than we had for the 2018 election ... we only had 580 people work in the 2018 election," he said.

For Tuesday's election, they had 587.

From a voter's perspective, Debney said confusion is nothing new for an off-year municipal election, or any election.

With municipal elections, people who live outside of city lines or unincoporated areas may find themselves wondering why they can't vote in city elections.

"But if they don't live there, they can't vote there," Debney said.

"We always have that phone call every election, where voters say, 'I don't think so-and-so is on my ballot.' It's why we have a sign at every machine that says if you feel you have received ballot in error to please find a poll worker," he said.

In Dorchester County, Ginger Boice was troubled by her experience voting at Fort Dorchester High School. Boice, who has lived in Indigo Fields subdivision for 11 years, said the first ballot she was given was incorrect.

She said it only showed the referendums, but did not include any other races.

"I thought maybe I needed to hit next on the touchscreen to get them, but it wasn't there," Boice said.

After alerting a poll worker to the error, she said she waited 45 minutes to get the right ballot.

What really pained her, though, was seeing other voters turn in their ballots without pushing back to make sure it was correct.

"There were other people that came in and would tell them that they were missing things, but they just couldn't wait I guess," she said. "I vote every year and in every election. Just for people to accept it, that was such a shame. This isn't right."

Repeated calls to Dorchester County elections officials were not immediately returned.

For others, just getting to the polling place was the hardest part.

Rob DiEllo of Ravenel went to his usual polling place at E. B. Ellington School, where he has voted for the last eight years. But when he arrived just after 8 a.m. no one was there.

He didn't realize his polling site had moved for the municipal election to the Ravenel Community Hall.

"The lack of information is troublesome," DiEllo said. "I've never, ever come across this."

Debney urged voters to look up their voter registration information at the S.C. Election Commission website, scvotes.org, to double-check their voting information.

"We want voters to vote. We want turnout to increase. We want to make sure the voting system is secure," he said.

Meanwhile in Berkeley County, operations were running smoothly, according to Elections Director Adam Hammons.

Hammons said the Daniel Island Elementary precinct had seen a steady flow of voters all day, where roughly 1,000 people had voted by 1:30 p.m.

"That's about average, but overall turnout could be a little higher since it's just now lunchtime," Hammons said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.