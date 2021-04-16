You are the owner of this article.
No toxins found in Goose Creek Reservoir algae bloom, officials say

HANAHAN — State health officials found no toxins after testing water at the Goose Creek Reservoir experiencing an ongoing algae bloom.

Officials continue to monitor conditions at the reservoir, which is seeing a blue-green algae bloom, according to Charleston Water System. 

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will continue periodic testing until the bloom subsides, officials said. 

"Drinking water is not impacted and remains completely safe, as the Goose Creek Reservoir is not used as a drinking water source," according to the utility. "If (DHEC) detects toxins in the future, information will be posted to the Harmful Algal Bloom page on their website."

Blue-green algae has the potential to produce toxins that can harm people and pets if ingested; swimming, kayaking, fishing or wading through the water; breathing in water droplets or mist; drinking the water; or eating seafood impacted by the bloom, according to the utility. 

For information on harmful algal blooms, visit DHEC's website: scdhec.gov/environment/your-water-coast/harmful-algal-blooms.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

