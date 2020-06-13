No plays. No prom. No in-person classes. From a pandemic come new ways to live senior year.

It is Friday the 13th, which in hindsight will seem perfect. Sickness plagues the distant lands of China and Italy, but on this mid-March morning, high school seniors across America still clamber toward the peak of its great traditions: prom, finals and graduation.

It’s no different at Charleston County’s School of the Arts, a countywide magnet that draws actors, writers, singers, dancers and artists. Passions that involve audiences.

And, therefore, crowds.

Noah Lyons, a vocals major, steers his parents’ Honda minivan onto the North Charleston campus, then parks outside the school’s theater. A few days ago, he landed the part of Monsieur Thenardier, the trickster role in "Les Miserables," a musical theater finale. Noah, a guitarist, also will play at the prom with two bands, cementing an awesome end to senior year.

Excitement propels him inside the red clay-colored building.

Lauren Stewart, a strings major, pulls in, too. Few here have worked harder to approach this summit of high school. After suffering a brain aneurysm sophomore year, the violin standout toiled through the drudgery of recuperation. Now, she is determined to enjoy the final months of senior year.

She'd gotten worried two days ago when the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. And yesterday when other sports leagues followed suit.

But now, she is mostly just stoked it’s Friday and heads inside to find her best friend.

Thomas Polkey arrives, as usual, in his friend Will Putney’s car. They are late, which also is fairly usual. Will picked Thomas up at his house in downtown Charleston that morning, like every morning, then got their friend Kitty Zheng. The daily car ride is the friends’ time together.

Will plays what he calls corny throw-back music, like Kesha, and the three theater majors sing loudly. By the time they park, the bell has rung, so they head to the front office to get detention slips. The line is long.

At lunchtime, however, he finds theater majors in the cafeteria all abuzz over the coronavirus. Will it affect their upcoming show, “Little Shop of Horrors?” They just had auditions.

They are not going to shut school down, Thomas thinks.

Besides, the show isn’t until late April.

Plenty of time.

Few students on campus are more plugged in than Maya Green, the Stanford University-bound student council president. When she passes the teacher in charge of prom, he warns everyone not to freak out yet.

So she makes plans with friends to see a school theater show that evening, then hang out, like usual — not thinking to mark it in any special way, given what it will come to mean later.

But as she gets ready, two hours away in the state capital, Gov. Henry McMaster prepares for a media briefing. He will use it to declare a state of emergency.

Effective immediately

Two days later, on Sunday, the governor holds another briefing. Maya and her mom watch the livestream from their West Ashley home. Yesterday, North Carolina joined a cascade of states announcing school closures.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. approach 3,000. South Carolina has only 28.

McMaster begins, “Effective immediately, I have ordered the closing of all schools in South Carolina starting tomorrow, March 16th."

They will remain closed for two weeks.

Maya can't believe it. That takes Charleston County students to the brink of spring break. She grabs her phone to post the news on the student council’s Instagram account.

Maya is a top student. She loves her friends and teachers.

But mostly she feels relieved. She applied to Stanford early and got accepted, and now the school year is dragging. Even her AP classes seem irrelevant, given none of the credits will transfer.

The two-week closure will give her more time to revise her thesis, the creative writing majors’ final project, essentially writing an entire book and publishing it senior year — and then reading excerpts at a big public event.

Maya is deeply proud of her work researching her family’s history. Her thesis explores her heritage and tries to fill gaps in historical records about her African ancestors. A favorite story revolves around a house that her mother’s family in Louisiana has owned for three generations, unusual for a black family. Maya wrote a letter to her future daughter about the significance of the place she visited in summer times.

But the thought of reading it aloud to so many people revs up her anxiety. Even small readings make her nervous.

It’s not until May, however. Thank goodness the closure didn’t happen then.

In one day

Just that quickly, the next day feels like a hurricane evacuation, when a surreal purgatory cloaks everything, and people horde bottled water and toilet paper as the cone of uncertainty approaches in slow-motion menace.

It is a Monday in mid-March, yet bus routes fall quiet. Student parking lots sit empty. Teachers scramble to learn Zoom while parents set up home offices. Students do classwork in their bedrooms.

Suddenly, their home lives are their entire lives. They drain cellphone batteries texting, snapping and posting on Instagram. Boys, in particular, congregate in video game parties, reverting to their middle-school days screaming into headsets playing Fortnite and Call of Duty.

What if the world had shut down for the class of 1980, or even 2000, instead of 2020?

Social media fills some gaps, but Thomas Polkey, the theater major, still is not a stay-at-home kind of guy. With a giant smile, Thomas is the student who once ordered McDonald’s delivered by Uber Eats to school during class, who talks during lectures but is so endearing that nobody wants to discipline him.

As the two-week closure meanders along, he struggles to mesh school time into home time. He cannot focus while wading through the morass of ill-defined days.

Schoolwork piles up.

His senior class has dealt with a lot together, from the massacre at Emanuel AME Church to school shootings to police shootings. They mourned the deaths of two classmates, Quinyah McCoy and Solomon Adams, both killed in a car wreck last summer.

Tragedies like these have made them value normal, happy things — like prom, school shows, thesis projects, graduation.

When the governor extends the school closures through all of April, Thomas sinks into a funk.

His family and teachers grow concerned.

The indefinite slog

It all happened so incrementally, dominoes of hope toppling day by day. First, they’d be out of school until spring break. Then for all of April. Beaches close. Parks close. The governor discourages gatherings of three or more.

On April 1, Noah Lyons reads the latest message from school:

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the cancellation of SOA’s April 25th Prom. As per Governor McMaster’s order, all SC public schools and related events are cancelled through April 30th, and probably beyond.”

Noah had dreamed of playing at senior prom since he first picked up a guitar in seventh grade. Since schools closed, he’d clung to this last hope, a final thing that might keep senior year normal.

"Les Miserables" is cancelled, too.

Yet Noah continues perfecting "Master of the House," his character's key song and one of the musical's most well-known. Instead of Thenardier singing with the drunks at his inn, Noah records his performance alone, at home in West Ashley, wearing torn jeans, a vacuum going in the background.

Master of the house, doling out the charm

Ready with a handshake and an open palm

Tells a saucy tale, makes a little stir

Customers appreciate a bon-viveur!

Then, in a capstone of embarrassment, his mother posts it on Facebook.

If it all couldn’t get any worse, Charleston County cancels in-person graduations, too.

For the 2,500 seniors across Charleston County eager to flip their tassels, and another 45,000 statewide, the end of senior year feels like an endless slog through days that morph and mix into one giant heap of disappointment.

Yet, in that withering hope, new seeds root.

Final assignment

Lauren Stewart coaxes her younger brother from his bedroom. The governor has closed schools for the rest of the academic year, so now her very last strings assignment for all of high school is due online at midnight.

It’s mid-afternoon, and she needs his help. They must record a duet together.

With surprisingly little objection, he emerges and plops down in their living room. Gabe, a 10th-grade strings major, warms up his cello rapid-fire, goofing around. Lauren glides her bow over the violin strings. There was a time, not long after the aneurysm, when she could barely press them down.

Gabe complains her music stand is too close to him. When she starts playing, he says he wasn’t ready.

She rolls her eyes. Giggles threaten.

She starts again, and this time he joins in. The assignment is from Christopher Selby, who directs SOA’s high school symphony and chamber orchestras. The teacher holds a special place in Lauren’s life due, in part, to what happened almost exactly two years ago.

Lauren was sitting on her bed that day, editing pictures of her friends, when her head suddenly pounded. Pain seared deep in her brain, then ran down her neck.

She stumbled into the hallway and fell.

Her dad rushed over. Soon, she couldn’t move.

Lauren woke in the intensive care unit, an incision in the back of her head, just above her neck, another in her forehead, a tube coming out. A blood vessel in her brain had burst. It took her a week to stand up.

At a pediatric rehab hospital in Charlotte, she held a violin again. Lauren had played since she was 5. A natural standout, she’d gotten a music scholarship from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League. She’d toured Ireland with Na Fidleiri, a Celtic fiddling group. She’d played violin in All State orchestras. Sophomore year, she placed first in regionals.

Yet she left the rehab hospital struggling with a few notes of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” the first song most novices attempt.

Before the aneurysm, she sat first chair, first violin among sophomores in SOA’s high school orchestra. When she returned junior year, movements that once came easy required endless hours of practice. Shame filled her. She balked at playing onstage alone for her big senior thesis. What if she messed up?

At first, Selby supported her wishes. Then he heard her play solo at a smaller recital. He thought, “She’s got this!”

So, he pressed: “I think you’re ready for senior thesis.”

She’d challenged herself then. In January, she had performed onstage, alone, a huge celebration of all that she’d accomplished. The coronavirus couldn’t take that away.

By comparison, sitting at home beside her brother now, the pressure to perform the duet feels wonderfully, mercifully light. Given this is her last high school assignment ever, she savors the flow toward completion. With the final notes, she hops up and stops the recording.

It’s not perfect. But it was fun, and funny, and now they’re done.

The warm spring day outside beckons. She asks Gabe if he’ll go for a walk, mostly to keep him from holing up in his bedroom again.

He agrees. He never agrees.

They head out into the sunshine and walk around their neighborhood gossiping, which would not have happened if school wasn’t closed, and if everything else wasn’t closed, too, and they had a million distractions like usual.

Perfect timing

It is mid-May, and Maya Green has just returned home after visiting campus for the first time in two months. As student body president, she had to record a speech for their virtual graduation ceremony.

After doing so, she and her good friend Christina Lewis, class president, slipped off their heels and roamed the school's deserted hallways and classrooms. It felt as if time had stopped that Friday the 13th, but they'd kept on living.

They paused outside the empty cafeteria, at the table they used to sit at.

“This is literally like the apocalypse,” Maya said.

Then they left.

Back at home with no distractions now, Maya's stomach churns with nerves. Creative writing seniors spend the year crafting a book they publish through Amazon. Then comes the public event when students read excerpts, sign copies, and hug and cry and nearly drown in waves of gratitude and relief. Which, of course, is not happening this year.

Instead, Maya sets her laptop onto a chair facing a mauve couch in her family's sitting room. Above, a row of high windows stretch across one wall. Her teacher suggested finding a spot with good natural light. In just moments, he will connect the seniors on a Facebook Live event where each will read excerpts for friends and loved ones watching from afar.

As the time approaches, Maya joins a Zoom call with the dozen classmates she loves like family, now relegated to tiny boxes on her screen.

A can of ginger ale sits beside her laptop. It helps settle her nerves.

Maya always gets super nervous at readings. And, in just a few moments, she will be the first student in the class to read. She plans to focus on two poems, one of which contains the word “sinew.” While practicing, she realized her eyes could navigate the word a whole lot more easily than her tongue.

She purses her lips to breathe in. And out.

A video starts up. It’s a compilation of pictures from their group — at school, at the beach, at Towne Centre mall. A song plays along.

Feel the rain on your skin

No one else can feel it for you

Only you can let it in

No one else, no one else

Can speak the words on your lips!

Maya smiles, her eyes reaching through the laptop screen to these people she will miss so much.

F. Rutledge Hammes, the creative writing director at SOA, greets viewers. “Hello, and welcome to the 2020 senior thesis reading!”

Maya shifts a bit. She swallows. She folds her arms over her stomach. She leans back. She leans forward. She sips ginger ale. Her toes curl into the plush ivory carpet.

Light from the windows above, pleasant a few minutes earlier, harshens into a glaring beam that taps her shoulder. She can’t move much, or she’ll be out of place. They’ve already established where she should sit to be framed right when the cover of her book appears on screen beside her while she reads.

So far, 61 people are watching the live feed.

Hammes explains how hard these students have worked and rattles off colleges that await them. Stanford, Duke, Yale. They have survived SOA, written a book and endured a pandemic. As he talks, the harsh strip of sunlight marches over Maya’s shoulder, then reaches her neck. She silently rehearses the word “sinew” and leans over a few inches.

“I present to you the 12 best young writers in the country!”

With that, Maya begins. Sunlight swipes at her cheek. The word comes in the first line of her first poem, “Wilson’s Horse.”

“snap of sinew attached to bone …”

Sinew

Pronounced perfectly. She plows on, never stumbling. When she’s done, the next student’s face pops up on screen just as the sunlight darts over, blinding Maya and illuminating dots of sweat on her nose.

Metaphor for everything

Sun and clouds battle overhead, moist air the byproduct as Noah Lyons and his parents lug his dad’s keyboard, Noah’s electric guitar, microphone stands, amplifiers and a tangle of extension cords outside into their backyard.

As he helps, Noah’s dreams carry him to California and Colorado, Denver maybe, given the Indie folk roots there. He wants to head that way after getting his electrician’s certification, a trade skill in one hand, his guitars in the other.

But for now, on most Sunday evenings, he and his dad practice together. It has become a highlight of Noah’s weeks. His father, Andy, works at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, and they play by the pandemic rule book of caution. Noah’s social options are severely limited.

With his dad perched at a red keyboard, Noah stands at a microphone with a guitar and starts playing a song he wrote called “Down Low (Devil’s Kitchen).” In tan shorts and green socks with donuts on them, he sings about demons.

“Sailing over water is the last thing that I wanna do, so I’ll cover up with all my lies, and keep it all inside to reuse …”

He ignores the misty drizzle coating his arms.

When it becomes rain, his dad tugs a blue tarp over his keyboard. Noah still sings.

Thicker drops tumble, then cascade into a drenching curtain. In unison, Noah and his parents scurry to haul the instruments, the amplifiers, the cords, the stands back inside.

“This is the most pandemic thing ever,” his dad grumbles.

Inside, Noah retreats to the bedroom that is his world now — three electric guitars, an acoustic, a banjo, a charango, his bed and a desk filled with electronic equipment. He picks up a cream-colored Fender Telecaster, his favorite, and loops the strap around his neck.

In his wallet, folded into a square, he still has the yellow paper calendar that details what his final days of high school should have looked like. Band practices. Show rehearsals. Main character rehearsals. All high school with symphony practice. Dress rehearsals. All gone now.

Meaning in stillness

A few days later, Thomas Polkey is at his grandparents’ house on Johns Island getting to work on a giant poster. Given in-person graduation has been cancelled, SOA’s faculty is hustling to put on a fun drive-thru celebration tomorrow.

Students will arrive in their cars, hand back textbooks, get their caps and gowns, and say good-bye to their teachers. They can wave to friends from car windows.

Thomas and his family aren’t ones to let a social opportunity pass under normal conditions. He and his grandfather Anthony Burke have been extra busy. They’ve built a huge wooden graduation cap, roughly the size of a moving box, and painted it red. Curly ribbons dangle from it like tassels.

The plan: pack their family into Burke’s big black Buick and thrust the cap, by then adorned in Christmas lights, out of the sunroof.

But that isn’t enough.

Thomas hauls a giant poster board into their sunroom. He plans to hang it out a car window. It must look perfect. The sunroom overlooks a sweeping backyard with live oaks, a porch swing and every other trapping of serenity.

Thomas has lived here for the past month. In this space, he found enough discipline to press through the crushing distress of school’s closure and falling behind in his classes as a result. In need of a change, he'd moved from his mom’s house in downtown Charleston to stay here, with his grandparents.

He could help them. And they could help him.

On their refrigerator, he hung a schedule listing assignments he must finish to graduate. With no distractions, he got up at 7 each morning and studied in this sunroom. Its generous windows look over the backyard where, in normal life, his grandparents would throw him a big graduation party. Instead, they reviewed his papers.

When he took his last exam yesterday, it was hard, but he knew the material.

He’s learned other lessons, too. He’s seen wild turkeys and spotted his first buck in the backyard. He watched his grandmother tend to flowers and birds.

And in the sunken living room, his grandfather retrieved family history lessons from their bookshelves. Burke’s father was one of the city of Charleston’s first black police officers. He also was a coach of the all-black 1955 Cannon Street YMCA Little League all-star team, which famously never lost a game yet was banned from playing in the World Series. Their treatment sparked massive controversy in the old Jim Crow state over race and equal treatment.

Burke pulled out old photographs and newspaper clippings that told stories of many firsts as their family fought for equal treatment in a city that worked hard against it. Back in 1970, Burke himself sang in Charleston’s first production of Gershwin’s folk opera “Porgy and Bess.”

In the pandemic’s stillness, the stories intrigued Thomas. The one time he went back to his mom’s house downtown, it was to pick up a shirt he had ordered that read: “I am my ancestors’ wildest dreams.”

Thomas is the only African American student in his theater major with 19 seniors. He hasn’t seen his classmates since Friday the 13th, not even those from the Black Student Union he helped to launch, a group he particularly misses as he soaks in the stories.

Teenagers

It is time for the big drive-thru on campus, where faculty have toiled to organize laser lights, a DJ, fog machine and festoons of balloons at stations set up along the car rider line. Overhead, the sun battles menacing clouds to produce the golden contrast that photographers call “God’s light.”

Lauren and her mom arrive at the first station, where teachers wearing face masks dance with oversized glow sticks like psychedelic airport workers. Music echoes from a tent up ahead. Teachers toss candy and Mardi Gras beads into the car windows.

Lauren smiles. She didn’t know what to expect.

First up: textbook drop off. Then, a stop to pick up caps and gowns. Lauren tears the plastic wrapper off hers and tugs on the red cap, smiling at herself in the side mirror.

She looks so happy. Who would have thought that day when she collapsed at home that she’d be picking up her gear to graduate from the strings program, her senior thesis completed to boot?

At the next stop, which deals with specific majors, she spots Selby. Here is the strings teacher who pushed her in those final months before the shutdown to complete that thesis. He strolls over and hands her a gift he’s made for each of his seniors. It is a framed picture of them all. From behind a blue bandanna, he says he’ll miss her as their car pulls away.

Theater majors go next, and Thomas is packed into his grandfather’s black Buick with a half-dozen family members. One holds the giant red graduation cap out of the sunroof. His grandfather hangs the poster Thomas made out a back window. It’s hard to tell who is smiling more.

Thomas gathers bling and yells greetings.

“I love you!” a teacher hollers back. “I love your whole family! I love your hat. And your sign!”

Another one hands him a sticker from the “Little Shop of Horrors” show. It shows the blood-hungry plant, and he remembers how they’d been thinking of ways to build it for the show.

The Buick bounces as they head into the music tent.

Back at the entrance, vocals majors arrive at the first station. Teacher Karl Clark mans a table there, scanning in textbooks. As the sun sets, moths flutter through the lights.

“I’m getting three times my protein intake from all these bugs,” he grouses, then spots a red Mini Cooper arriving with a glittery 2020 sign on the roof.

“I smell three Lyons,” he says.

Noah approaches with his older brother, an SOA graduate, and younger sister, a current student, squeezed into the backseat with their mom while dad drives, to head through the stations.

Behind them, Maya arrives. When she reaches the majors station, Beth Webb Hart, a soft-spoken creative writing teacher, approaches the car.

“I’m so proud of you,” she says.

Then, she turns to Maya's little sister in the backseat. Nora is a sixth grader at SOA.

“We will be together in the fall,” she promises. Because life at this school, like others seeing off graduates this strange year, will go on. And so will the lives of these students, however different that looks from here.

Maybe, like other changes forced upon this school year, this drive-thru will sprout a new tradition.

As the last cars pull off campus, the students drive away from their teachers’ eyes, and their rules about social distancing. Many go around the block and pull into a CVS parking lot crowded with decorated cars blaring music. Students race over to hug friends, cry and pose for selfies. Some tug on their graduation gowns.

“Will you sign my yearbook?”

It is the most teenager thing ever, celebrating this unsettling end of high school on their own terms.

Crumb of normalcy

Five days later, the students get an automated call from school. Principal Shannon Cook’s voice rings across Lauren’s house.

“We will have a face-to-face diploma awarding ceremony,” she begins.

It will be held June 13 at an outdoor stadium and feature “graduates walking across the stage to receive their diplomas with two guests per graduate in attendance.”

Lauren cheers.

At his home, so does Noah.

Others, like Thomas and Maya, are excited but worry about their older family members getting exposed to COVID-19.

Graduation, at last

In the days leading up to graduation, they live through another upheaval for the history books. This one relates to race, police killings and protests across the nation.

Even their launch into college feels uncertain. Will the virus surge in fall and winter, as some experts predict?

Maya is planning her move to Stanford to begin in-person classes. Lauren will head to the University of South Carolina.

Noah will attend Trident Technical College. Thomas plans to begin classes there, too, then switch to Marymount University outside the nation's capital, once coronavirus fears pass.

Whenever that is.

As states re-open, new infection hot spots pop up. On Friday, South Carolina health officials announced 770 new cases, a record after a week of setting records.

Which explains why, as families arrive at the stadium behind Wando High, officials strictly enforce rules requiring face masks until students reach their seats, set out 6 feet apart. Red caps and gowns fill white fold-out chairs like peppermint candies strewn across the football field.

Principal Cook welcomes them.

"We are immensely proud of you," she begins, choking up, given everything.

The graduates get no speeches or performances, no handshakes or hugs. They do hear the names of friends and frenemies as they walk across the stage. Some stride in stalwart obedience. Others wave, pump fists, shimmy and dance.

One yells, "Thank you!"

Parents scream with delight from metal bleachers while baking in the sun.

Their high school years end with a standing ovation from the crowd, the closest thing to normal they've experienced since that Friday the 13th, exactly three months ago today, at once yesterday and forever ago.