No one injured when suspect exchanges gunfire with Charleston police, deputies

  • Updated
No one was injured when a man exchanged gunfire with Charleston police and sheriff's deputies in West Ashley on Thursday, authorities said. 

The suspect was taken into custody following the incident, which began after Charleston police were called to a report of a suspicious person, said Tommy Crosby, a spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shootings. 

Officers were called to the area of Parkdale Avenue and Savannah Highway about 2:50 a.m. and started canvassing the area, said Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department. They soon found the suspect, who exchanged gunfire with officers. 

After the shooting, police called Charleston County sheriff's deputies for help. 

Two deputies arrived, found the suspect and exchanged gunfire with him, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was taken into custody following the second shooting. 

Authorities have not disclosed details about the initial call of a suspicious person. 

Charleston police officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation, Francis said. Information on the status of the deputies involved in the shooting was not available Thursday. 

The incident was the 10th shooting involving law enforcement in South Carolina this year, the first involving Charleston police officers and the second involving Charleston deputies, according to SLED. In 2019, South Carolina recorded 45 such shootings.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report. 

