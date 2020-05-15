No one hit in officer-involved shooting after car stolen in North Charleston

North Charleston police officers were involved in a shooting Friday morning after chasing down a car that had just been stolen.

A woman called police just before 3 a.m., saying a man and woman had approached her as she sat in her car, flashed a gun and forced her out. The woman remained in the 6800 block of Dorchester Road as the suspects drove off in her vehicle, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a department spokesman.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle headed west on Dorchester Road and chased it to an apartment complex near U.S. Highway 17A, Deckard said.

The stolen vehicle veered into a retaining pond, and officers told the occupants to get out of the vehicle. Shots were fired from inside the vehicle, according to Deckard, and officers returned fire.

Nobody was shot, Deckard said. The male suspect was taken to the hospital.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

SLED said late Friday afternoon that this incident is related to a prior pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Dorchester County.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.