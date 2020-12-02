No more sidewalk samples on King Street, near the Market — ban goes into effect Wednesday

Free sidewalk samples on Charleston's King Street and near the Market have been outlawed.
City Council, in a 12-1 vote on second and final reading, approved an ordinance that bans distribution of food, drink or product sampling on sidewalks in the Central Business District along King Street and around the Market.
Councilman Harry Griffin was the lone vote against the measure, and said he was "sick and tired" of Charleston banning things.
"We're supposed to give citizens rights, not take them away," Griffin said. "It's like we're looking for ways to write tickets and make money. It's just cheap."
The sampling ban went into effect Tuesday night.
Livability and Tourism Director Dan Riccio said Wednesday afternoon that his Central Business District Officer would be handing out copies of the new ordinance and let them know sampling is no longer permitted in the area.
The Central Business District includes King Street from Line to Broad streets and one block in each direction; and North and South Market streets between King and East Bay streets and one block in each direction.
In late October, City Council's License Committee brought up the issue. Mayor John Tecklenburg and Councilmen William Dudley Gregorie and Keith Waring supported the ban, but Councilmen Kevin Shealy and Griffin said they were concerned it would limit businesses.
Shealy said he was worried the ordinance would create "unintended consequences." To that, Tecklenburg and Gregorie said that Council can take up the issue if unintended consequences arise.
City attorney Janie Borden said the proposed ban is out of "interest of public safety and pedestrians" walking along narrow sidewalks in those two areas.
Meg Thompson, Director of Business and Neighborhood Services, said many businesses in those two corridors support the ban because they hear complaints from patrons and former customers.
"Vendors who do participate in the sampling are often perceived of as aggressive," Thompson said. "Patrons no longer feel safe walking and feel they have to walk across the street in order to avoid this aggressive behavior."
City Council considered setting up a permit process for businesses to register with the city, but ultimately decided to go with the ban.
Lauren Ellison Fox, a member of the Central Business District commission who first heard of the new sampling ban and owner of her grandmother’s former Ellison Shoes on King Street, in October said she wished the ban didn't include food or beverage sampling.
On Wednesday, she said she thought Council made the best decision with the information they had.
"I think from a constitutional perspective, legally speaking, it's impossible to permit one but allow another," Fox said. "If the purpose of the ordinance is to unclog the sidewalk, then what is the difference between the two? You can't differentiate what's being sampled."
Fox said business owners in the area are very happy about the ban.
But Market Street Sweets General Manager Alicia King said she didn't think the ban was fair, especially considering the allowances given to the boys who sell crafted palmetto frond roses.
"At least with samples, they know it is really my product," King said. "I don't think it's fair they did that to us, the businesses, with COVID already being something we're dealing with."
King said, often people walking around the Market haven't tried praline cookies and sometimes that sample turns into a $40 or $50 sale.
"Outside is how we network," King said. "We can see guests coming and they can see us with our samples."