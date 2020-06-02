You are the owner of this article.
No curfew in Charleston Tuesday night, Dorchester County curfew begins at 6 p.m.

  • Updated
King Street Grocery is looted on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Charleston. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is not calling for a curfew Tuesday night. 

In an 11 a.m. emergency City Council meeting, Tecklenburg reminded council members that he has the authority to call for a curfew if conditions change. 

Tecklenburg described Monday night in the city as a "very good night" with "no serious arrests." There was a DUI arrest but that was not related to protests or gatherings, he said.

"At this point we want to give our businesses the opportunity to get back to business," Tecklenburg said. "We don't have a bona fide threat so to speak so we feel comfortable moving forward this evening with no curfew and get to a sense of normalcy and norm today."

Charleston County will not have a curfew Tuesday night.

Dorchester County will have a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

Curfews have been in place the past three nights after rioters tore through the city Saturday evening, following peaceful protests during the day. Looters ransacked local businesses and restaurants Saturday night. 

Other local cities, towns and counties have enacted curfews the last few days. 

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

