No curfew in Charleston Tuesday night, county curfew not expected

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is not calling for a curfew Tuesday night.
In an 11 a.m. emergency City Council meeting, Tecklenburg reminded council members that he has the authority to call for a curfew if conditions change.
Tecklenburg described Monday night in the city as a "very good night" with "no serious arrests." There was a DUI arrest but that was not related to protests or gatherings, he said.
"At this point we want to give our businesses the opportunity to get back to business," Tecklenburg said. "We don't have a bona fide threat so to speak so we feel comfortable moving forward this evening with no curfew and get to a sense of normalcy and norm today."
Tecklenburg said Charleston County leaders are also not considering a curfew Tuesday night.
County Council will meet Tuesday night at 5 p.m. for a regularly scheduled meeting and consider amending it's State of Emergency Declaration. It is unclear what that will include. Further information on that is not provided in the agenda documents.
Curfews have been in place the past three nights after rioters tore through the city Saturday evening, following peaceful protests during the day. Looters ransacked local businesses and restaurants Saturday night.
Other local cities, towns and counties have enacted curfews the last few days.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.