Key Dates

Aug. 5 - Filing opens for candidates running for Charleston Mayor and City Council Districts 1,3,5,7,9 and 11, as well as for one seat on the Charleston Water System.

Aug. 19 - Filing closes at noon.

Oct. 5 - Any eligible voter in the city must be registered by this date if he or she wants to vote in the city's elections.

Nov. 5 - Election day.

Nov. 22 - Election runoffs (for any races where the winning candidate did not receive more than 50 percent of the vote on Nov. 5).