No charges will be filed against Charleston officers for fatal shooting, solicitor says

Prosecutors will not pursue charges against the Charleston officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man during a domestic violence call, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said March 8.

In the Dec. 29 incident, North Charleston resident Jason Cooper died of a gunshot wound to the head after police were called to the Bridgeview Village apartments on North Romney Street for a domestic violence report.

Police said Cooper began a shootout and shot one officer in the chest. The officer was protected by a ballistic vest.

Wilson said the solicitor's office reviewed findings from the State Law Enforcement Department, which investigates all shootings that involve law enforcement.

“Based on the evidence presented to me by SLED, I find the officers reasonably believed they and others were in imminent danger of great bodily injury or death from Mr. Cooper. In fact, Cooper shot one of the officers, though the officer did not sustain serious injury," Wilson said in a release.

Wilson said Cooper had two firearms when officers arrived on Dec. 29, and was using them to threaten a woman who then called police. He fired on officers from the second floor of the apartment building when they arrived, she said, which independent witnesses confirmed for SLED's report.

Cooper was shot in the thigh and in the head, but the officers' body-worn cameras did not capture video of him being shot, according to Wilson. She said that "sounds and conversation" recorded during and after the shooting confirm witnesses' account of the shootout.

In her official letter to Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, Wilson wrote that although SLED has not compiled its final report on the shooting, she was briefed on their findings and reviewed forensic reports and body camera video. The officers involved declined to be interviewed for the report, Wilson noted.

"The relevant evidence does not support proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the involved officers committing any crime," Wilson wrote, adding that SLED agents agreed with her decision not to pursue charges.

"It is equally clear the suspect fired upon them first and continued to behave in a dangerous and reckless manner threatening the lives of both law enforcement and the public at large," Wilson wrote.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said the department will continue its internal investigation into the incident to ensure officers were following department policies and procedures.