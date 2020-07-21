No charges against Charleston horse carriage company after animal euthanized for injuries

Old South Carriage Co. employees caring for a draft horse that tore down city streets Sunday night and was ultimately euthanized due to his injuries will not be criminally charged, a one-page investigative report by the Charleston's Livability Department concluded.

While the city's tourism ordinance addresses horse welfare — like how long horses should work, how often they should get water, the outside temperature it must be before tours are suspended — it does not address the way companies should attach or detach carriages from horses.

Because the city ordinance does not include language for proper horse carriage removals, the employees involved in Sunday night's incident will not be charged, Livability Director Daniel Riccio said Tuesday.

Instead, he recommends that Charleston City Council add language to address the issue and hopefully prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Riccio said that while the incident was "preventable" there is nothing to show that the two employees looking after the horse were criminally negligent in their care.

"There's no violation of the tourism ordinance for the incident that occurred," Riccio said. "If the amendment we proposed was already in place before the incident took place, they would have been (found criminally negligent)."

Riccio also said the horse, Ervin, a 6-year-old black Percheron, is the first carriage horse euthanized after sustaining injuries in at least 15 years.

According to the city's investigation report, the Old South Carriage Co. manager told a City Livability officer the horse got away from two employees after a carriage tour Sunday night.

After one employee detached Ervin from one side of the carriage the horse jolted forward and pushed another employee backwards. The horse, still somewhat attached to the carriage, took off north on Anson Street toward Calhoun Street. The two employees chased the horse but the horse outran both.

One employee went back and mounted a golf cart while the other continued running after Ervin.

The horse was then seen running on East Bay Street and then on Anson Street toward the Old South barn. One of the employees managed to grab a lead line attached to the horse to slow him down. The horse stopped near Pinckney Street.

The horse had cuts to its front legs. An equine veterinarian determined Ervin suffered "extensive injuries" and recommended specialized care. While transporting the horse to a equine hospital, the veterinarian and surgical team determined that euthanizing the horse was the best option.

City Council members Mike Seekings and Marie Delcioppo, who represent residents living this part of the city, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday evening.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said including the proposed language into the city's ordinance is a good idea and he doesn't see it being an issue with City Council.

"It's just one of those unfortunate, sad accidents," Tecklenburg said.

While there have been some calls over the years for banning the horse carriage business in Charleston, Tecklenburg said he thinks the business should still be permitted to continue, as long as safety is continually improved.

"Horses have been here for centuries and it's part of the character almost of our city and our tourism business," Tecklenburg said. "We've been in shut-down for a few months and then things started trickling back open again. It was clear visitors were eager to learn our history and to getting that on a carriage tour in historic Charleston is kind of a classic thing to do."

He said the effort to improve horses' quality of life through the ordinance should continue.

Old South Carriage Co. was not open on Tuesday.

“Our company is devastated at the loss of one of our horses,” the Old South Carriage Co. said in a news release. “We have been a family-owned small business since 1983 and the safety of our animals, customers, and neighbors has always been a top priority.”

Company officials will assess their procedures and protocol in light of Ervin’s death, according to the release.

Some of the incident was captured on video by an onlooker and provided to the Charleston Animal Society.

Joe Elmore, president of the Charleston Animal Society, said the group has called for a scientific study on the working conditions of such horses but has faced opposition from the industry.

Carriage horses have run loose in Charleston before. In December, two horses damaged several cars in downtown Charleston after taking an “unsupervised stroll” down the street, according to a statement made by their carriage company at the time.

Other states and cities have taken strict measures against carriage companies due to opposition from activists.