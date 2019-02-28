The man accused in the slaying of a 60-year-old woman in her Mount Pleasant home in early February waived his bond hearing on Thursday and will remain jailed until he can appear before a circuit court judge who will decide whether to set bail.

Norman Phillip Browne, 44, was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night and charged with murder in the death of Ann Witherspoon, whose body was found Feb. 9 in her Seminole Street home, police said, after a friend reported her missing. Witherspoon had been struck over the head with an unknown object then shot, according to an arrest affidavit.

Mount Pleasant police said Browne stole Witherspoon's 2003 Cadillac Seville — for which he was also charged — three days before her body was found.

Browne originally told investigators that he met Witherspoon on Feb. 6 in Myrtle Beach and drove her back to Mount Pleasant after she was "injured during their meeting," authorities said.

This is a developing story.