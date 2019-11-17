HOLLYWOOD — A little dirt never hurt.

The Steeplechase of Charleston on Sunday sported a muddy track and infield because of rains from the day before. But slop-stained seersucker and stuck high heels couldn’t stop the energy of the event.

An estimated 4,000 people showed up for the races. For veterans, the mud was hardly a hurdle for them to clear.

”You think this is bad?,” said Richard Gress, who has attended since the event premiered at Stono Ferry Racetrack in 1986. “This is nothing!”

The winners Winners of the Steeplechase of Charleston: Race 1: The Evening Post Cup — “Av A World” Race 2: The Publisher Cup — “Five Carat Cat” Race 3: The ExploreCharleston Cup — “Bodes Well” Race 4: The Baker Motor Cup — “Hepcat” Race 5: The Post and Courier Cup — “Fightinirishtabit” Race 6: The Alston Cup — “Must See The Doc”

This was the first year The Post and Courier has owned and operated the event. But horse racing has been a storied tradition in South Carolina since 1734, when the first jockey club in the United States was founded in Charleston.

The weather made for a muddy track, creating a unique obstacle for the horses.

Jockey Archie Macauley, a 24-year-old rider from Ireland, took the reins of Five Carat Cat in the second race of the day in The Publisher Cup.

“All things considered, mud and all, it’s a great course and a good track,“ Macauley said.

Evening Post Industries Chairman Pierre Manigault was celebrating when his horse won.

“If it was not serendipitous, it was certainly exciting,” Manigault said.

The 5-year-old thoroughbred had run four jump races in his career, but it was his first victory in a steeplechase.

Overall, $100,000 was up for grabs in the six races of the day.

Three jockeys took a tumble after attempting to clear the ninth jump, National Steeplechase chartcaller Skip Achuff said.

The final race of the day was the Alston Cup, named for Revolutionary War patriot Col. William Alston. It was the first year for the race.

Only 3-year-old horses, the youngest age a thoroughbred can race in a steeplechase, galloped for the title.

Must See The Doc, steered by jockey Brian Linehan, took home the honor.

“It’s great to win the race,” Linehan said. “The mud messed up the pacing, but we got it in the end.”

But Steeplechase of Charleston is more than just stogies and ponies.

It’s a soiree, an outdoor bar, a chance to bond with the children and a fashion show.

On a main stage inside the racetrack grounds was a competition for the best race day fashion.

Competition categories included “Best Men’s Hat, Best Bowtie and Best Dressed Family.”

Emily Melcer, an East Coast representative for Dillard’s, was one of the celebrity fashion judges.

“The key to steeplechase fashion is bold but classic,” Melcer said. “With the rain, we’re seeing a lot of boots, but everyone is staying fancy.”

Laura Langston was a first-time attendee and is excited to make it a tradition.

”It’s my first time and no matter what — mud, lines — it won’t be my last,” Langston said.