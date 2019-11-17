Former Gov. Nikki Haley talked about Donald Trump, her time as ambassador in the United Nations and the tragedy of the Mother Emanuel AME shooting — but she wouldn't say yes or no to a 2024 run for president, despite enthusiasm from the audience.

In a packed ballroom at the Gaillard Center on Sunday, Haley discussed her new memoir, "With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace," with Craig Melvin, co-host of NBC's "Today Show." Much of the conversation focused on Haley's time as governor and South Carolina's impact on her life.

One of the biggest impacts, she said, came from being governor during the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston.

"It brought South Carolina to its knees," Haley said. "We were just broken. I felt like I had to hold the state together."

When she began developing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, Haley said she immediately felt guilty. Since she hadn't been in that room, and wasn't one of the families suffering, she didn't think she had a right to feel so affected.

She said the forgiveness shown by the victims' families inspired her. "South Carolina showed the world what strength and grace look like," Haley said.

Speaking of her time as President Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, Haley defined herself as a voice of reason who supported Trump while telling him if she thought he was going in the "wrong direction," she said.

"I did for him what I wanted my cabinet to do for me," Haley said.

To many audience members, Haley came across as straightforward, honest and down-to-earth. Haley was less clear on what lies ahead in her political future, however.

"A year is a lifetime in politics, and anything can happen," Haley said when Melvin asked about her political aspirations. "It really is wasted energy to think out that far and try to read the tea leaves, because you just can't."

When Haley said she and her husband had never discussed her running for president, Melvin laughed and said, "I don't believe you."

Many of those in the audience didn't seem to believe her, either, but they looked forward to a possible candidacy. Some said they had journeyed from Columbia and elsewhere across the state to support her.

"I've been following her from the beginning," said Jennifer Newbrough, a Mount Pleasant resident. She said she took notice of Haley while her son was attending The Citadel, although she then lived in Ohio. To her, Haley "absolutely" sounds like a 2024 presidential candidate, and Newbrough is already ready to volunteer for her campaign.

Julia Fox, who grew up in Bamberg County, just as Haley did, especially appreciated Haley's role in bringing Charleston together in the wake of the Emanuel shooting that left nine members dead in June 2015.

"She's all the things we're looked for in our first woman president," said Laura Galloway, who attended the book tour stop with several friends. Galloway wanted to learn everything about Haley she could, fully expecting the former governor to soon run for president. "We were all very impressed with her."

Galloway and her friends were unanimous—Haley's got their vote.