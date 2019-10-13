Former Gov. Nikki Haley has bought a $2.4 million house on Kiawah Island, sparking rumors that her return to South Carolina signals a return to politics and a potential bid for the presidency in 2024.

Haley, 47, and her husband William Haley purchased the 5,774-square-foot home on Sept. 18, according to Charleston County real estate records. The residence on Cord Grass Court lies on the Kiawah River and has four beds, six baths and a pool, its Zillow listing says.

According to the listing, the house features Mediterranean architectural elements with an outdoor kitchen, a garden and several terraces that look out onto the river.

Haley left her position as governor in 2017 to join the Trump administration as ambassador to the United Nations. When she left that role at the end of 2018, Haley stayed in New York, selling her Lexington home.

Now that she's taking up residence on Kiawah Island, expectations are rising that she'll start preparations for a White House bid in 2024. Some speculated that she would replace Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket, a rumor that Haley dismissed.

Haley will soon begin a tour for her new memoir, "With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace," which releases on Nov. 12. The tour will include stops in Spartanburg and Charleston on Nov. 16 and 17, respectively.

She also recently joined to Boeing Co. board and was named co-chair of the 2021 PGA Championship, scheduled to be held at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island.