The Wando River bridge on Interstate 26 will be closed for three nights next week while crews complete what state officials are calling routine maintenance.
Pothole repairs on the bridge's deck surface are scheduled to begin on Sunday night, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation. Only the bridge's eastbound lanes will be impacted.
The closures are as follows:
- The right lane will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5.
- The right lane will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.
- The left lane will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7.
A truck climbing lane that was previously closed will remain closed throughout the pothole repair process, SCDOT stated.
The planned repairs are not related to an emergency closure and subsequent shoring up of the bridge after a support cable snapped in May on the twin span's westbound side, according to SCDOT.
Officials concluded that water was able to get around measures meant to keep moisture out and cause the cable to rust.
The James B. Edwards Bridge, as it is formally known, has been plagued by problems since it opened in 1991. The cable failure raised questions on its safety and longevity. State transportation officials continue to stress that the bridge is safe.