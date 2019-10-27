I-26 Traffic (copy)
Lane closures on 1-26 eastbound and westbound, between exits 217 and 219, could cause delays this Monday through Wednesday. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Motorists can expect dual lane closures nightly on I-26 between exits 217 and 219 Monday through Wednesday.

As construction crews work on the new Port Access Road ramps over I-26, both eastbound and westbound lanes in that area will be closed during certain hours. 

Starting at 7 p.m. each night, beginning Monday, there will be single lane closures eastbound and westbound. By 9 p.m., there will be dual lane closures eastbound into Charleston, and by 10 p.m., additional dual lane closures westbound toward North Charleston.

By 5 a.m. the next morning, all eastbound lanes will be open, and all westbound lanes will be open by 6 a.m. The closures will end after Wednesday.

"These closures are necessary to survey the existing travel lanes and install traffic protection and overhang jacks on the overhead ramps," authorities said in a release.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the affected areas or to use an alternate route.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.