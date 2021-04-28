Nexton Elementary School's Brittne Guerry named district's teacher of the year

MONCKS CORNER — Nexton Elementary School teacher Brittne Guerry has always prided herself on thinking outside the box.

It has been Guerry’s approach to teaching for the past decade.

Because of her innovative teaching style, Guerry, 35, was named the Berkeley County School District’s teacher of the year on April 27.

“This has been an incredibly humbling honor, but this isn’t just about me as a teacher,” Guerry said. “It goes back to all the people here at Nexton Elementary, the teachers and administrators that stand with me each day and teach me and nurture me and groom me. It’s a team effort. I’m only as good as the people that surround me.”

She has been a physical education teacher at Nexton Elementary for the past two years.

As a child, Guerry said she always enjoyed coloring outside of the lines. As challenging as teaching has been during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said it allowed her the opportunity to try different things in her teaching.

Guerry said she was encouraged to get creative.

She got her students to set up homemade obstacle courses using objects such as stuffed animals within their own homes.

Instead of competing against students face to face, Guerry taught them how to use a stopwatches to time their trials.

She also held a virtual field day with interactive Google slides and videos.

She was thankful for a principal and a school district that provided that kind of support.

“I think the biggest challenge was having to switch between different platforms each day,” Guerry said. “Being virtual one period, to being blended one period, to being in person the next period. Going back and forth between that during a day was hard because each platform had a different setup and you have to use different teaching methods.”

Guerry, who played basketball and softball at St. John’s Christian Academy, originally got into teaching to become a coach.

She learned quickly that teaching just wasn’t a way to pick up a paycheck and pay the bills, but a calling.

“There’s a difference between a career and a calling,” Guerry said. “Things change, so you have to decide if it’s a job or a calling. Teaching is a calling for me. Even when circumstances change, I’m going to show up and I’m not going to change.”