Newsmaker: South Carolina's food-and-beverage workers

What was the low point of 2020 for the average downtown Charleston restaurant worker?

Did it come just after Gov. Henry McMaster’s Mar. 17 order shutting down restaurant dining rooms statewide, leaving tens of thousands of hospitality employees out of a job? Those days when restaurant workers spent hours on hold with the unemployment office, using the wait to strategize how to stretch final paychecks to cover meals they’d counted on eating at work. Were those the worst?

Was the nadir sometime in May, when diners raced back to restaurants without masks or concern for their servers’ well-being? Was it when customers insisted their servers remove their masks so they could see their smiles?

Or was it specifically May 30, when upper King Street was engulfed by vandalism and violence, forcing restaurant workers to hide in courtyards and barricade themselves in walk-in coolers?

Many restaurant workers would say they’ve been lurking in the depths now, with COVID cases surging through kitchens and their bosses carrying on under no legal obligation to disclose positive tests or address the issue with employees.

Of course, “many” is a smaller number than it was at the start of the pandemic. Statistics aren’t yet available, but downtown Charleston restaurant workers say their peers are now fleeing an industry they thought would be their lifetime home.

It doesn’t get much lower than that.