Newsmaker: Jim Clyburn delivered a Biden-Harris presidency in 2020. What will he do in 2021?

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's legacy as a kingmaker was cemented in 2020.

The Democratic majority whip from Columbia had watched Joe Biden perform badly in his White House runup and his chances appear to slip away.

The former vice president came in fourth in Iowa and fifth in the New Hampshire primary. Biden's future rested on the Palmetto State.

But he recovered. Biden won the South Carolina primary with 49 percent of the vote. And it was ultimately the timely endorsement from Clyburn that brought it home.

“In South Carolina, we choose presidents,” Clyburn wrote on Twitter following his February endorsement. “I’m calling on you to stand with Joe Biden," he told voters.

Clyburn's support has proved valuable. He privately urged Biden to pick a Black woman as his running mate before California senator Kamala Harris — America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect — was announced.

Next year, the 14-term congressman will be a crucial player for the new White House administration and continue his role as majority whip.