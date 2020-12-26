Newsmaker: Caslen, a retired general, rallied USC through COVID-19, coaching change

COLUMBIA — Bob Caslen built a career managing crises as an Army general overseeing troops deployed in the Middle East and developing plans to fight terrorism.

As the president of the University of South Carolina in March, he faced a different crisis — the COVID-19 outbreak took hold when the campus' 32,000 students were on spring break.

Epidemiologists warned 30 percent of the students could become infected when they came back for classes.

Caslen made a stark decision: close the campus.

No other S.C. colleges had decided to take all classes online, but they followed USC's lead to curb the spread of the virus.

Caslen then had to trim costs and engaged the university community in his decisions. He and other top administrators took temporary pay cuts. He won praise for open communication from faculty and staff, some of whom criticized his hiring in 2019 over his lack of traditional academic qualifications and lobbying of trustees by Gov. Henry McMaster.

In the fall, Caslen pulled the plug on Gamecock football coach Will Muschamp after a series of lopsided losses deflated enthusiasm in the program. Football is a major driver at the university, luring students and sought-after donations.

Caslen, a former Army football player, took part in interviewing coaches, even via videoconference after he tested positive for COVID-19. USC hired Shane Beamer, a former Gamecock assistant coach who was on the staff of teams that went to three straight College Football Playoff appearances.

"I am absolutely convinced he has the character that will bring this program to a championship level," the retired general said of the new coach.