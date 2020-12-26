Newsmaker: Black Lives Matter Charleston

To many, “Black Lives Matter” is a simple slogan that means what it means. To others, it’s a provocation.

To its critics, BLM is part of the so-called “radical left” that wants to reorganize American institutions, especially law enforcement. For them, BLM is a threat. For proponents of a more representative democracy, BLM is a widespread and inclusive movement whose purpose is to eliminate racial injustice.

In the Lowcountry, BLM Charleston is one of several groups working in concert. Led by Marcus McDonald, it is focused on three areas: criminal justice reform, education improvements and economic development. The protest marches are the tip of the iceberg.

In 2020, BLM Charleston was involved in voter-registration drives, the distribution of school supplies to students in need and the transformation of the East Side Development Corp. into an internet café to help young people during the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's one of hundreds of groups nationally. The decentralized structure means there is no clear hierarchy and no uniform ideology, only a basic agreement that the slogan is necessary because of institutional racism and that the fight for justice is a grassroots endeavor.

“Mostly, it’s a bunch of people working towards the same goals,” McDonald said.