Newly formed Tropical Storm Josephine not poised to threaten SC

A depression in the Atlantic basin strengthened Thursday morning to become Tropical Storm Josephine. This is the 10th named storm of 2020.

Josephine is not predicted to make landfall nor pose a threat to South Carolina.

Meteorologist Robert Bright with the National Weather Service in Charleston said the latest forecast tracks the storm north of the Caribbean islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

It is expected to weaken, and maybe even dissipate, by early next week, when it could curve north towards Bermuda.

Wind shear and dry air are limiting factors on the intensity of the storm.

"Luckily, we're not expecting any significant, direct impacts," Bright said.

He doesn't believe Josephine will strengthen to hurricane levels.

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect by the National Hurricane Center.