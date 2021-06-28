New West Ashley high school offers career training to all Charleston County students

Students at West Ashley’s newest school won’t be stuck to a desk all day.

They won’t spend much time at desks at all. While their courses will incorporate elements of science, technology and math, the students won’t often be listening to teachers lecture in front of a white board.

Instead, they’ll be building, welding, coding and tinkering their way through the West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies curriculum.

The new school, which is located off of West Wildcat Boulevard next to West Ashley High School, opens in August and will serve around 1,000 students.

It is the third Center for Advanced Studies built by the Charleston County School District and will be open to students from West Ashley and St. John’s high schools as well as Baptist Hill Middle-High School in Hollywood.

East Cooper Center for Advanced Studies in Mount Pleasant opened in 2014 and serves students from Wando and Lucy Beckham high schools. Last year, the district opened Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies in North Charleston, serving students from Burke, Military Magnet, Stall and North Charleston high schools.

The addition of the West Ashley center means high school students from across the district have access to a school that offers career and technology education classes.

“West Ashley CAS is that final step so we can include those thousands of students from West Ashley, St. John’s and Baptist Hill high schools,” said Richard Gordon, executive director of career and technology education at the district.

Preparation for the real world

The idea behind the Center for Advanced Studies schools is to give students a leg up in future career field.

When it opens, the West Ashley school will provide a variety of courses that prepare students for careers in health, construction, computer science and more.

Students will be able to choose from a list of courses in arts, audio visual production and communications; health science; information technology; science, technology, engineering and math; manufacturing; and transportation, distribution and logistics.

Students can take the skills they learn in the courses and get a head start on their careers or use them to help inform areas of study in college.

Gordon said the district requires the programs to teach students skills in career areas where they will have access to a livable wage.

The programs also offer a certification, which will help students enter the workforce immediately after graduation.

“All of these programs align with local industry and business partners so that students can seamlessly transition from the school site ... and be gainfully employed immediately upon graduation,” Gordon said.

So far, the programs have been met with relatively high interest from students. The East Cooper center in Mount Pleasant serves over 1,500 students.

In the past year, the school added around 50 to 60 students from Lucy Beckham High School, which opened in fall 2020. Jeff Blankenship, principal of the East Cooper center, said he expects for the number of Lucy Beckham students to quadruple in the upcoming school year.

“(We’re) just really excited about forging some new relationships with these students and bringing on some new business and community partnerships,” Blankenship said.

In its first year of operation, the Cooper River center struggled to bring on as many students as East Cooper or the new West Ashley school.

Principal Vanessa Brown said the school ended the year with about 225 students. Brown attributes those lower numbers to the COVID-19 pandemic, when a lot of the schools programs had to have limited in-person instruction.

“Even in spite of COVID-19 we still brought students in, we did student tours,” Brown said. “So we think we now have created a buzz with students being able to see all that we have to offer here.”

Brown said she's already seeing a jump in enrollment for the next school year.

Access and opportunity

With labs designed to teach students to work on cars and manufacture large materials, the centers can’t be located in just any building.

The new West Ashley building cost $42.7 million and is part of the district’s Phase IV Capital Projects fund, which was funded through a 1-cent tax increase approved by voters in 2014.

At 100,000 square feet, the building is just smaller than the East Cooper school, which makes up 125,000 square feet. The Cooper River school, which is located on East Montague Avenue in North Charleston, is 84,000 square feet.

The three schools are outfitted to serve the project-based learning model. Students at the high schools that feed into the three centers are able to choose their courses as electives.

The staff and administration at the schools are all well-versed in career technology education as well as the different job opportunities it brings.

Dale Metzger, the principal of the West Ashley school, didn’t go to college directly after high school. He instead worked at the Charleston Shipyard as a pipe fitter.

“At that time, I learned to appreciate working for a living and how having a skilled trade, there’s honor in that,” he said. “There’s honor in being able to provide for your family.”

The educators at the three centers hope to use the curriculum to help students achieve their goals, whether it's to go on to college or earn a certificate and start working immediately after high school.

“As an educator, I hate the phrase ‘all kids are not going to college,’” Brown said. “That’s not why we’re here as career technology educators. We’re here to provide all students access and opportunity so they can make a decision.”