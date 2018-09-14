At 1 p.m. Hurricane Florence was closing on the South Carolina border from the North Carolina coast, half on land and half offshore, and had slow down dramatically to 3 mph.

It was barely a hurricane, with sustained winds only 75 mph.

The core of the storm wasn't expected to reach the Myrtle Beach area until the evening and not move farther inland until Saturday.

Stronger wind and rain bands had reached Georgetown but were not expected in the Charleston area until later in the afternoon or evening.

The highest gust Myrtle Beach had seen so far was 63 mph at the airport, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The storm "is moving very, very slow," Quagliariello said. "You could probably walk faster than it’s moving right now."

A tropical storm warning was issued for Lexington and Richland counties around Columbia. The warning means winds of 40 mph or more can be expected within 36 hours. The core of the storm is expected to be over that area by Saturday.

In Columbia, state and local government offices had closed, along with schools and the University of South Carolina. The Gamecocks football game versus Marshall for Saturday previously was canceled as have most events around the capital city. Some businesses around the region have already made plans to close Saturday.

Earlier, National Hurricane Center meteorologists had dialed back their forecast for how long the hurricane will keep its power.

"Land interaction has taken its toll on the inner-core circulation, and the previously well-defined eye in radar imagery has shrunk," said Hurricane Center specialist Stacy Stewart. "Additional slow weakening is expected today as the center of Florence moves farther inland, with more rapid weakening forecast over the weekend."

The Weather Service earlier cautioned South and North Carolina residents in a tweet that this storm "will be a marathon versus a sprint. In addition to the ongoing, dangerous storm surge and flash flooding, will be a long-term river flood threat WELL INLAND as very heavy rainfall continues to fall in the coming days."

Meanwhile, cloudy Charleston will get windier as the day goes on Friday while Hurricane Florence makes its way into South Carolina. But rain and real gusts likely won't start until the evening here.

Overnight and into Saturday, the tri-county area should feel the worst it will of Hurricane Florence.

"Most of the day is cloudy and windy," said meteorologist Christina Speciale at the National Weather Service office in Charleston. "Conditions will really start to deteriorate overnight."

Once the storm's rain bands move in, tropical storm force winds at 40 mph or stronger are expected and the Weather Service has posted a tropical storm warning. A hurricane watch has been issued "because we can't rule out a hurricane strength gust," Speciale said.

In general, the weather will be testier the farther north of Charleston you are. Areas north of Interstate 26 can expect 4 to 8 inches of rain. South of the interstate 1 to 3 inches are forecast.

By Sunday, the storm should be moving out.

Southeast SC and southeast GA not only have wind concerns from #Florence but also threats for heavy rain. Notice there is tight rainfall gradient along the South Carolina coastline with greater flooding impacts more likely for areas north of I-26. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/c1Nkko0IS7 — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 14, 2018

At 8 a.m. Friday the National Hurricane Center reported Florence ashore after the eye started making landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina starting shortly before 6 a.m.

The storm continued to pack dangerous 90 mph winds. It had wracked the North Carolina coast for six hours before coming in. A wind gust of 105 mph was recorded at the Wilmington International Airport.

Gusts peaked at 108 miles per hour, the highest winds in Wilmington in six decades, and a deluge of rain showers had prompted overnight flash flooding warnings for the area.

Those who tried to get some sleep Thursday night were woken up by Friday's battering winds. The pouring rain seemed to fall in all directions. Florence's calm eye was expected to pass over the area later in the morning, but the storm will continue to strike Wilmington with its high winds and heavy rain throughout the day.​

The storm's winds continued to span 80 miles at hurricane force and 195 miles at tropical storm strength. Wilmington is about 170 miles north of Charleston.

View from the International Space Station as Hurricane #Florence made landfall this morning.📸: @astro_ricky pic.twitter.com/zBvb7S9Nbl — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) September 14, 2018

Florence was expected to begin weakening to a tropical storm on Friday. Over the weekend it's forecast to become a tropical depression, a weaker tropical storm.

"The center of Florence will move further inland across extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina today and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week," said Hurricane Center specialist Stacy Stewart.

"Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight. Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland," Stewart said.

Disastrously flooding rain continued to be considered the main threat to the Palmetto State — three years after an historic flood and two years after floods from Hurricane Matthew's rain devastated towns such as Nichols along the North Carolina border.

As much as 40 inches of rain could fall in spots near the eye of the storm and 6 inches fall in the Charleston area. A storm surge of anywhere from 2 to 6 feet was expected along the South Carolina coast from Charleston north.

"The rain from Florence may go well past one or more all-time state records for rainfall from a hurricane or tropical storm," said meteorologist Bob Henson with the private company Weather Underground.

"North Carolina’s state rainfall record from a hurricane is 24.06 inches from Hurricane Floyd in 1999. South Carolina’s is 17.45 inches from Hurricane Beryl in 1994," he said.

Andy Shain, Seanna Adcox and Joseph Cranney contributed to this report.