About four years ago, when a new statue of the late judge J. Waties Waring was unveiled outside Charleston's federal courthouse, U.S. Judge Sol Blatt Jr. turned to his colleague Richard Gergel and quipped, "Richie, you're not going to put me out here in the garden, are you?"
Gergel said he intended to, and Blatt didn't object but had a request: "Just don't make too much of a fuss over me."
Blatt died about a year later at age 94. During Wednesday's unveiling of Blatt's new statue in the same garden, a few feet away from Waring's, Gergel said the event halfway complied with the judge's wishes.
A few hundred judges, lawyers, court employees, politicians, friends and family turned out on a postcard-perfect afternoon to recognize the longest-serving judge in the long history of the District of South Carolina.
The speakers and the program paid tribute to his legal acumen, taking note of prominent rulings, including a bankruptcy case widely seen as preventing a near collapse of Hilton Head's real estate market and a contentious case desegregating the Charleston County School District.
But most speakers talked more about how Blatt lived life to the fullest outside the courtroom, from his love of fishing and golfing to his passion for dancing and playing the drums to his memorable prayers and his devotion to his family.
They also spoke of Blatt's character. "I tried to get Saul to adopt me," U.S. Court of Appeals Judge William Traxler said. "He was everything I wanted to be myself: smart, generous, thoughtful, humble, interesting, honest, compassionate, forgiving, kind."
His longtime assistant Janice Pearce recalled how Blatt once wrote a personal note and bought a tie for a gastroenterologist who had just given Blatt a colonoscopy. "Not many would do that," she noted.
"He wrote thank you notes for people who would send him sympathy cards," U.S. Judge Cameron Currie added.
Blatt's statue further entrenches the small park south of the federal courthouse as a memory place for Charleston's 20th century historic figures. In recent years, private donations have led to new statues of Blatt and Waring as well as U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings and statesman James Byrnes.
Senior U.S. District Judge Patrick Michael Duffy noted that Hollings got Blatt's statue effort under way by agreeing to contribute the extra money privately raised for his statue. Using his most accentuated Charleston accent, Duffy quoted Hollings as saying, "We can stand together in perpetuity."
At the end of the ceremony, Blatt's family, including his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, tugged at the cloth to unveil the statue. As attorney Ed Westbrook, a longtime friend of Blatt's, noted, "To Judge Blatt, family was everything."