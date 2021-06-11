New SC regulation requires tegu owners to have pets microchipped, registered by Sept. 25

A new South Carolina regulation now makes it illegal to possess, reproduce or bring Argentine black and white tegus into the state without the authorization of the Department of Natural Resources.

There have been 11 confirmed sightings of the reptile throughout the state since last year. And while there is no evidence that the lizards have been established in South Carolina, the SCDNR moved forward with the ban to protect native wildlife.

State Herpetologist Andrew Grosse said the species is a large predator that was essentially dropped into South Carolina's ecosystem.

The ground-dwelling lizards can weigh more than 10 pounds and reach up to 4 feet in length. Since they are omnivores, the animals are open to eating pretty much anything they come across, Grosse said.

Tests on carcasses confirmed that tegus in South Carolina have been scavenging native plants and animals, including toads, insects and muscadines.

The species has been established in Georgia and Florida, but Grosse does not believe they are free-roaming in South Carolina yet.

"Of course, there were released or escaped pets, but it's still something that we want to ensure doesn't become an issue here in South Carolina," Grosse said.

New regulations will require current tegu owners in the state to register the animals with DNR by Sept. 25. This includes having the tegus microchipped. After this date, DNR said no unregistered tegus may be possessed, and no tegus may be bought, sold or traded in South Carolina.

Violators could be fined up to $2,500 and serve a year in jail.

It is free to register tegus with DNR, and applications can be found on the agency's website, along with more information about the restrictions. Permits for registered tegus will expire after three years.

Will Dillman, the state DNR's assistant chief of wildlife, said tegus have gained popularity in the pet trade due to their large size, intelligence, docile nature and hardiness.

Black and white tegus and their hybrids have been added to the state's list of restricted nonnative wildlife.

Grosse said DNR has received a few reports of tegu sightings so far this year. Folks who spot a tegu in the wild should report the sighting to the agency through its website.