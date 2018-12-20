COLUMBIA — South Carolina's new flooding commission will tackle a broad range of issues — from energy grid security to the utility of river dams and possible artificial reefs off the coast.
That was the takeaway from the panel's first meeting Thursday, as mayors, scientists and state agency officials met in Columbia on a rainy day that was likely to see some nuisance flooding along the state's coast.
"This is a broad, collaborative approach to a pressing need across South Carolina that has great possibilities for us," said Gov. Henry McMaster, who created the commission with an executive order in October.
The panel will be split into ten separate task forces, each studying different aspects of flood management. They include infrastructure and shoreline armoring, "living shorelines" that can help prevent erosion with planting, economic development that might take advantage of the state's water resources, and a group tasked with finding federal funding for mitigation projects.
Among the groups are one focused on "landscape beautification and protection," which will study how to limit urbanization and use strategies like permeable road surfaces and green spaces to mitigate flooding.
Environmental advocates have said that one of the most valuable strategies could be a tool kit for communities to plan their land management around flooding.
"We will get started right away and we will look for those things we can get done on an immediate basis, like cleaning ditches and culverts, and then we'll build out the strategies that take time, and it will be a long-term investment," said commission Chairman Tom Mullikin, who will not draw a paycheck for his work with the group.
Likewise, all of the commission's 57 members will serve on a volunteer basis as they meet with their respective task force in the coming weeks and for four quarterly meetings of the entire panel next year.
The first quarterly meeting will take place in Charleston on Feb. 8. Mayor John Tecklenburg invited the commission to tour the underground drainage tunnels the city is currently constructing.
"I think it's a great start," Tecklenburg said of the commission. "As Tom (Mullikin) mentioned, it's a work in progress, so if anybody has good ideas to make it better, that's what's going to happen."
Charleston's complex tunnel project, meant to keep water off vital travel corridors during flood events, was recently discovered to be $43 million over budget and years behind schedule.
It's just one example of the financial burdens of local flood mitigation work. While the commission's meeting assigned one task force to seek out federal funding, there was no mention of how the state might help foot the bill for flood protection.
"That will come, and we're having to fund at a local level, that's for sure," Tecklenburg said. "But funding is an overall category, it's got to come from many sources."
The plan for the commission's work is also primarily focused on projects to deal with floodwater like that from the several severe storms in recent years that Mullikin called "the new normal" in South Carolina.
There was little mention of a root cause of flooding — a warming climate that has led the sea to rise and rain events to intensify. The vast majority of scientists who study the climate say that greenhouse gas emissions have fueled worldwide climate havoc by insulating the earth and raising average temperatures on land and sea.
After the meeting, Mullikin told The Post and Courier his mandate was strictly to focus on flooding effects the state is seeing today.
"The governor is not going to entertain a political conversation of anthropogenic (man-made) interference," he said. "We have been charged with dealing with the immediate impacts of what we've seen and what we anticipate happening."