New retail spot will give Columbia commuters place to get Dunkin, Chipotle

COLUMBIA — Commuters to and from Columbia on one of its key arteries, U.S. 378 in Lexington County, will get new fast food options as a retail structure is going up that will be home to two popular restaurants: Chipotle Mexican Grill and Dunkin.

The two-spot structure for the restaurants is being built on Sunset Boulevard near West Columbia, right across from Lexington Medical Center. It will feature the two restaurants in a building of about 3,700 square feet, with a drive-through for Dunkin, according to Caroline Lindler, chief financial officer for Chapin Commerical Construction, which is building the overall structure and completing the Dunkin side, which should be ready this fall.

The pairing puts a breakfast favorite, famous for donuts and coffee, next to a popular brand for lunches and dinner. Chipotle's design, with burritos and tacos made as customers choose their fillings, has been a trendsetter in fast casual restaurants.

Chipotle also is working to open another Lexington County location. It has taken over the former Miyo's of Lexington site at 5594 Sunset Blvd., in Lexington. While construction on the site is not yet complete, hiring for positions began in May, according to online listings.

Both Chipotle locations are scheduled to open later this summer, but no dates have been set, according to company spokesman Tyler Benson.

The Lexington Medical Center area near West Columbia has been thriving as a retail destination as the hospital complex itself has grown, adding a new tower in 2019. Among recent new tenants in the area are a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers and an East Bay Deli.

Hotels also have been built in the area, drawing business in part from nearby Interstate 26. The area has a Residence Inn that is open and a TownePlace Suites that is under construction, both affiliated with Marriott.

Pinball accelerating

A bar dedicated to pinball has opened in Five Points: the new Bang Back Pinball Lounge has opened in the former Delaney's Music Pub and Eatery space at 741 Saluda Ave.

The arcade-bar has been opened by top-ranked pinball player Frederick Richardson, who saw a vacant niche for such an attraction in Columbia.

Throughout the bar are machines positioned in ways that allow people to watch closely and to admire the art that graces the sides of the machines. Richardson says that his employees are either pinball experts or receiving training to be able to instruct newcomers on how the machines work and the special rules in each game.

“What we’re trying to do here is create a great environment to really celebrate pinball,” he said. “We celebrate the art and entertainment of pinball.”

Bang Back also has a full restaurant menu and serves local and national brands of beer.

Bang Back isn’t the first Columbia establishment to jump into this breach. The Transmission Arcade bar opened recently at 1712 Main St., with a pinball-heavy game selection.

Mexican popsicles in time for summer

Sweets emporium LaPaleta Bar is opening this week at 4346 Fort Jackson Blvd. The business is inspired by places owner Elizabeth Navarro would patronize in Mexico, offering Mexican popsicles and other sweets.

Its snacks will be a host of all-fruit popsicles, snow cones and candy. She lists flavors like fresas con lechera (a strawberry popsicle filled with sweetened condensed milk) and watermelon. Each popsicle or snow cone can be accented with a variety of Mexican toppings. Navarro says they’ll offer chamoy, a sweet and spicy sauce, and tajin, a lime-chile powder/salt mixture for fruit as well.

“I traveled a lot to Mexico when I was younger and something Columbia doesn’t have is a place like this,” Navarro said.

