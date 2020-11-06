New restrictions could reduce the number of abandoned boats in Folly Beach waterways

FOLLY BEACH — Boaters must now have a permit to anchor their watercraft overnight within the Folly Beach city limits.

New restrictions have also been placed on where boats can be anchored as a method toward preventing environmental harm and overcrowded waterways.

Under an ordinance passed last month, mooring or anchoring is prohibited within a mile of any public boat landing or bridge, within 100 feet of another legally anchored vessel, or a private dock or marina without the written permission of the owner.

Folly Beach Public Safety Director Andrew Gilreath said that since the new rules have been enacted, waterways look a lot cleaner because boats aren't crowding the landing and bridges.

"One of the things we've run into over the years is boats breaking free of the mooring and hitting the (Folly River) bridge," Gilreath said. "... we've had to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars removing vessels that have sunk or just derelict in the marsh."

Sunken and derelict vessels can cause environmental harm because of spilled fuel, human waste and other pollutants.

The city was tired of having to remove boats.

"It seems like if someone has a boat, and they want to leave it out in the water somewhere, they should be responsible for it," Gilreath said.

In order to get the free permit to anchor a boat within the city of Folly Beach jurisdiction, people must show proof of ownership, insurance, and current state or Coast Guard registration. Other contact info is also required in case public safety officials need to reach the boat operator.

"I think the only real requirement is that you have somebody that can respond to the vessel within 24 hours, or, if a hurricane comes, I think it's four hours," Gilreath said. "That way, if we have a big storm coming or the boat is starting to sink, we can get somebody here to actually fix that before it ends up sunken on the bottom."

Permits are good for 60 days and can be renewed.

Those who anchor a boat without a permit could be penalized. The violation is a misdemeanor and could result in a fine between $1,000 and $5,000, imprisonment up to 30 days, or both.

If a person continuously fails to comply with the rules, their boat can be seized or impounded and destroyed, Gilreath said.

So far, only one individual has been cited under the new ordinance.