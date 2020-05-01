New registration plan for Cane Bay schools mean some Berkeley siblings could be separated

A game of chance will determine which of Berkeley County's incoming kindergartners will be selected for a coveted spot at Cane Bay Elementary School.

The Berkeley County School District announced earlier this week its plans to use a lottery system to select next school year’s kindergarten class. There is no sibling clause. This means if a family already has one student enrolled in a Cane Bay school, there’s no guarantee that their sibling will also be offered a spot.

The decision has frustrated dozens of Cane Bay parents who say they fear their children will be split across multiple schools as a result. It's also the latest in a string of concerns voiced by parents about the district’s attempts to alleviate some of the overcrowding in Cane Bay schools.

"It’s adding a level to the anxiety for sure," said Cane Bay parent Nicole Stevens, who has a rising kindergartner hoping for a spot at Cane Bay Elementary and a rising third-grader that's already enrolled at the school. “I mean, of course the idea that my kids might be split up, that adds an extra level to the anxiety, as well."

This has forced some parents to consider private schools or homeschooling as an option next year, she said.

The district estimates that it has grown by about 1,000 students each year for the past several years, and Cane Bay schools have been the center of some of the most pronounced growth. The school board voted in December to place enrollment caps at both the elementary and middle school to manage the overcrowding in Cane Bay.

While the lottery process only applies to incoming kindergartners, the enrollment cap affects families who moved to the area after December.

Cane Bay Elementary will be capped at approximately 1,250 students. The school has already exceeded that number this school year, said district spokesman Brian Troutman. Students who registered after Dec. 20 were allowed to enroll for the 2019-20 school year, but some have been put on a waitlist for a spot in the fall.

Joshua Stringer said his kids started attending Cane Bay Elementary in mid-January. He's been notified that his second grade son has been waitlisted to attend the school in the fall. He hasn't heard anything about his fourth grade daughter.

A point of frustration: When we moved to the area he thought that his children would have a guaranteed spot at the nearby schools.

For incoming kindergartners, there are nine classrooms accepting new students, each with a capacity of about 24 students for a total of 216 open slots.

Students advancing from BCSD pre-K and who are zoned for Cane Bay Elementary are already guaranteed a spot, Troutman said, but all new kindergarten students will participate in the enrollment lottery, which will be live streamed on social media May 25.

Troutman declined to provide an estimate of how many rising kindergartners the district expected to register for fall classes. Enrollment data shows 217 kindergartners were enrolled at Cane Bay Elementary for the 2018-19 school year.

Originally, kindergartners were set to be selected on a first-come, first-served basis; parents could complete part of the registration process online before eventually going to the school in-person to present a handful of required documents. However, fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are what led district officials to opt for an entirely virtual lottery process, Troutman said.

"We were going to have a situation where folks may have ended up lining up at the school," Troutman said. "You can't really have that in a pandemic. So we started thinking what's the most equitable way to do all this, and we decided it would need to be a lottery system."

For example, it would be difficult to ask a health care professional working a late shift to register online and then wait in line at the school with hope of making the cutoff, he said.

"Now, every member of that community, no matter their circumstances, has a fair shot," he said.

Stevens said she wasn't frustrated by the lottery process itself.

"To me, it actually makes more sense," she said.

Instead, at the center of her and many other parents' concerns is the lack of any guarantees for siblings and the so-called misdirection of real estate developers who some say did not inform them about the enrollment caps when they purchased houses in the area.

"Nobody said a word, we had no idea that this was an issue. We researched the area and picked this area because of the school district and the convenience of it being nearby," said Cane Bay parent Jenee Palozzi, who moved to Berkeley County in December. "We're new to the area, trying to establish ourselves and set up our family and then all of a sudden this whole thing comes out and we're like, 'Whoa, where did this come from?' We felt like we were kind of blindsided."

The school district is evaluating long-term plans to manage growth, but parents worry that it won't slow down anytime soon.

"They just continue to keep building houses in Cane Bay, in Nexton, in Carnes Crossroads, in basically the entirety of Berkeley County, and they don't have enough schools to handle the influx of people," Stringer said.

The district has offered to provide transportation to Westview schools in Goose Creek if students can't enroll in Cane Bay due to capacity restrictions. It also launched a new school choice program for Cane Bay elementary and middle school students that want to attend other non-magnet Berkeley County schools with available space.

"We don’t want to split up siblings," Troutman said. "Those were accommodations put specifically with siblings in mind."

Still, some parents are advocating for change. Stevens helped found a Facebook group, Cane Bay Residents Advocating Against School Overcrowding, that garnered more than 150 members in less than one day.

"I’m trying to focus everybody back to solutions. I don’t want it to be a complaining page, I want it to be a solutions page," she said.

The district has also released an updated attendance zone map, which can be found at https://gis.berkeleycountysc.gov/maps/school_system/ or at the district's website under the "schools" tab.

New student registration will begin May 11 at 12:01 a.m. Registration for kindergarten students to be included in the lottery will end on May 20 at 11:59 p.m.