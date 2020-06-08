New plan calls for bus rapid transit line to extend down Charleston peninsula to hospitals

The latest plan for a high-speed bus system from Summerville to Charleston calls for the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line to continue down the Charleston peninsula along Meeting and Calhoun streets to the medical district.

That's a substantial change from earlier plans which called for the transit system to end at Line Street.

It poses more challenges too because it adds both miles and number of stops to a system whose main selling point is being rapid.

"If it's not rapid, it doesn't work," said Sharon Hollis, principal planner at the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments, which is leading the transit planning for the Charleston metro area and oversees the current bus systems.

She said the change was made because extending the line would help serve workers in the food and beverage and tourism industries, and those who need to travel to the College of Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina.

The latest plans will be open for public comment online starting Wednesday at lowcountryrapidtransit.com.

Lowcountry Rapid Transit would be what's known as a bus rapid transit system. Already in use in some cities, such systems use features including dedicated bus lanes, timed traffic lights and bus stops that look more like train stations to speed riders along with an experience that's meant to be a step above typical mass transit buses.

The $387.5 million plan depends on federal funding, which is not certain but could pay for up to 80 percent of the cost.

If all goes well, the system could be up and running by late 2026 — a year later than previously projected.

This is an important point in the process because a dozen potential route plans have been narrowed down to one, while the possible number of stops has been increased from 18 to 26, but will need to be pared back down to 20 or fewer.

"The ones that were added on the peninsula are really key stops," said Hollis.

The locations of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit stops will be crucial not only for serving as many people as possible but also for determining where expected transit-oriented developments will be created. The expectation is that housing and businesses will naturally locate near the stations, which will have more permanence than side-of-the-road bus stops.

From end to end, the proposed route from downtown Summerville to the medical district on the Charleston peninsula is 26.1 miles, or 3 miles longer than in earlier plans. The goal is to make that trip with about 20 stops in 60 minutes or less.

Tom Hiles with HRD Engineering said that's possible because rapid transit buses typically stop for 30 seconds or less at each stop collecting passengers who have already paid their fares before boarding.

"This is going to be one of the premier BRTs in the country," he said Monday. "That will help us transform to a community that wants to use transit."

If all goes as planned, the buses could carry about 3,000 round-trip passengers daily. The system is expected to ease traffic on Interstate 26, which carries commuters from Summerville to Charleston, but it could particularly benefit North Charleston residents who live along the Rivers Avenue corridor.

Currently, about 20 percent of CARTA bus riders use the Route 10 bus, which runs down Rivers Avenue. Most of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line would follow S.C. Highway 78 and Rivers Avenue, providing a faster option for Route 10 users.

By the time the system is up and running, it will have been about two decades since planning began, dating back to passenger rail studies in the mid-2000s.

The option of creating a passenger rail system was ruled out years ago due to the cost, and the logistics of competing with freight rail traffic.