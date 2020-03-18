New park to open on West Ashley side of SC's Stono River

A wood stork settles its sizable wings into the marsh by the island trail in the new Stono River County Park.

If the wading bird wanted to, it could fly the trail to the West Ashley Greenway and follow the hiking and biking path more than 12 miles nearly to Charleston Harbor. That's how singular this park is.

The gates at the Stono park are expected to open Friday. The fee is $1 per person. A planned ribbon-cutting has been canceled, due to coronavirus concerns. And park staff were awaiting a final inspection earlier in the week. Check the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission website, ccprc.com.

The 85-acre site off Main Road at the river's edge in West Ashley is the latest bid by the commission to expand the variety of parks it offers, as well as the acreage. This park is a 1½-mile round-trip nature trail through bottom hardwoods, across marsh vista boardwalks to two islands off the Stono within view of the overarching John Limehouse Memorial Bridge.

The first boardwalk stretches more than a football field in length to an island of huge hardwoods. A shorter boardwalk connects from that island to a smaller one swarmed with cedar trees.

Yet the nature park is techie enough to offer cellphone chargers and a bike repair stand by the picnic tables. The gates and the bathrooms automatically open in the mornings and lock at night.

"It's different. It offers something new to the community," said Michael Bradley, the park's manager.

The property was slated to be developed before it was donated to the commission in 2012. It sits on McLeod Mill Road, less than a half-mile from the greenway's west end on the same road.

Lebby McElmurray, who lives in Sunset Shores nearby, walked the bottom for years. But when she stepped onto the park's new boardwalk to walk the wide open marsh of the islands, the views amazed her, she said.

The park commission has become a quiet leader in preserving open space along the coast, some 60 pieces of property totaling more than 11,000 acres so far, while picking locations for specific uses.

Along with Stono Park, the tracts so far include: four stretches of beach park; the historic ricefield Caw Caw Interpretive Center near Ravenel; and Laurel Hill County Park with its off-road trails in Mount Pleasant.

Among them are the newly opened Lighthouse Inlet park on Folly Beach with a view of the historic sea-swamped Morris Island Lighthouse and the future Bulow park in West Ashley, with more than 1,600 acres of wetlands forest so remote that hunters previously swore they saw a panther.

Then there's nearly two dozen boat landings, water-parks, an equestrian center and a telescope platform, both at Johns Island County Park, along with a downtown Charleston skate park and fishing piers.

About half the park commission's holdings have opened to the public. More than 1,500 acres are scheduled to open within five years. The rest are planned to open one by one to increasingly people-pressed and urban environs.

The aggressive land acquisitions have drawn a little criticism. But council officials defend it as acquiring land when and while it's relatively affordable to serve a booming urban population.

Back at the Stono park, Bradley stood on a viewing area on the larger island watching the wood stork and a heron nearby. The place is also a bird-watching destination, he said.

"All kinds of birds out here," he said. "A lot of nature. It's a beautiful view once you get out on the marsh."