New Orleans police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of Charleston-area Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin Moye, they announced Wednesday.
Moye, known widely as Muhiyidin d'Baha, rose to prominence as an advocate for change in police practices after the 2015 shooting of Walter Scott by a North Charleston officer.
He was visiting New Orleans in February when he was gunned down on the street, possibly in a robbery, the authorities said at the time. But little was known about the identity of his killer.
That changed when homicides detectives got a tip that had been sent to Crimestoppers, helping to break open the stagnant investigation. A $5,000 reward had been offered.
As a result, the investigators identified 26-year-old Roosevelt Iglus "as the perpetrator in this incident," the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday in a statement.
Officers arrested the suspect Tuesday on Iberville Street. Iglus faces a count of second-degree murder, as well as possession of heroin and amphetamine charges, court records showed.
After an initial court appearance, he remained in jail Wednesday without bail.
Iglus had past arrests in New Orleans on drug charges, as well as a 2016 charge of illegally carrying a weapon, records stated.
Moye's niece, Camille Weaver of Tennessee, said the arrest came as a shock to loved ones who had heard little about detectives' progress in the probe.
"Part of me was worried that it would go unsolved," she said Wednesday. "So I'm really happy we're getting answers. I know this is going to give those who knew and loved (Moye) some much-needed peace of mind."
Moye, 32, helped arrange the first meeting between Scott's family and Feidin Santana, the bystander who filmed that killing with a cellphone. He later made headlines when he grabbed a protester's Confederate battle flag on live television, prompting his arrest.
Investigators said he was walking with a bicycle near New Orleans' Bienville Street about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6 when someone shot him in a leg. Officers found him bleeding on the ground near the mountain bike.
He later died at a hospital.
Pastor Thomas Ravenell of Empowerment Baptist Church in North Charleston had befriended Moye amid the rallying and protesting that followed Scott's slaying. The void left by is death has become apparent in the Charleston area, Ravenell said.
"He is greatly missed," the pastor added. "To get this type of news, it starts the healing process. But it's only a start."