A New Orleans man was indicted on Thursday for the February shooting death of Charleston Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin Moye.
Roosevelt Iglus, 27, was arrested in July on suspicion of murder in Moye's death. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office secured a murder indictment against Iglus on Thursday, according to information provided by prosecutors.
The three-count indictment includes charges of second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation, according to prosecutors.
Iglus faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted on the murder charge, prosecutors stated.
Moye, 32, who also went by the last name d'Baha, was staying in New Orleans on Feb. 6 when he was gunned down on the street around 1:30 a.m., possibly during an attempted robbery, authorities said at the time.
He was riding a bicycle on Bienville Street when he was approached by a man who tried to knock him off the bike, prosecutors stated. Surveillance video showed the incident as well as a gunman firing at Moye as he tried to ride away.
Moye was struck in the thigh, "incurring massive blood loss," prosecutors stated. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injury.
Prosecutors said that a Crimestoppers tip helped homicide detectives identify Iglus as the suspect and make the arrest.
Moye rose to prominence by advocating for changes in police practices after the 2015 shooting of Walter Scott by a North Charleston officer. He helped arrange the first meeting between Scott's family and Feidin Santana, the bystander who filmed the shooting with a cellphone. He made headlines again in 2017 when he grabbed a protester's Confederate battle flag on live television, prompting his arrest.
Speaking on Thursday night, Johnathan Thrower, a Charleston-area activist who also goes by the name of Shakem Amen Akhet, said he was glad to hear of the indictment but that the news was bittersweet.
"Nothing can bring him back but we still need justice," Thrower said.