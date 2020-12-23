New National Security Cutter leaves Mississippi for homeport in Charleston

The Coast Guard's newest national security cutter began its maiden voyage from a shipbuilder in Mississippi on Tuesday to its future homeport in Charleston.

It's expected to arrive in South Carolina around mid-February.

The Stone is named for Cmdr. Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone, an aviator who made history in 1919 for being one of two Coast Guard pilots to complete the first trans-Atlantic flight in a Navy seaplane.

The vessel was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries' facility in Pasagoula, Miss. It comes in at 418 feet long and can reach a top speed of 28 knots, has a range of 12,000 miles, and can be at sea for 60 days.

On average, national security cutters cost anywhere from $600 million to nearly $900 million to build.

“I cannot think of a better ending to 2020 than seeing the look of pride on the faces of our shipbuilders as Stone sails away from our shipyard to join the Coast Guard’s cutter fleet,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said in a statement.

The ship will have a crew of 120. The South Carolina-based crew members travelled to Mississippi to bring the cutter back, Coast Guard Sector Charleston spokesman Ensign Mack Marcenelle said.

The Stone will be commissioned in early 2021 after it arrives in Charleston, joining cutters Hamilton and James.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston is in the middle of a massive expansion project announced just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the next five years, the Coast Guard plans to consolidate its offices and various properties downtown and in North Charleston to expand a new massive base at the old Naval Shipyard. This would involve closing the historic station on Tradd Street.

The 2,800-acre property will consist of public and private assets, including Deytens Shipyard, the U.S. Department of State, the Naval Fleet and Industrial Supply Center, the State Port Authority and the Naval Reserve Center.

Overall, personnel will be doubled to 2,000 within the next five years by 2025.

By the end of the project, five national security cutters and several offshore patrol ships will call Charleston home.