MOUNT PLEASANT — A plan to create a traffic-relieving road grid in the center of this fast-growing town stalled earlier this year due to opposition from residents and some businesses, but it's back on track now without the controversial piece.
The long-planned road project, previously estimated to cost $16.5 million, would create connections between several new and existing major roads.
The main change to the plan involves the intersection of Long Point Road and U.S. Highway 17. For years Mount Pleasant's plan called for shifting the intersection slightly north, which meant the end of Long Point Road would have to be shifted to run across a corner of Boone Hall Plantation.
Dozens of residents of communities along Long Point Road — a two-lane scenic highway — protested the plan after learning of it months ago. They were worried that extending Long Point Road and connecting it to more major roads would increase already heavy traffic near their homes.
The town scrapped the intersection-moving part of the plan in June, and has been studying different options for the planned connection between Highway 17, Billy Swails Parkway and Rifle Range Road. Transportation Director Brad Morrison laid out three options, one of which called for a new road connection and traffic light on Highway 17 near the entrance to Boone Hall's farm stand.
In the end, which came at a Town Council committee meeting Monday, it was decided to just stick with the original plan except for the part about redesigning the Long Point Road intersection.
Councilman Kevin Cunnane cast the lone vote against that plan. He said the option with a new traffic light at the entrance to Boone Hall — a location known for causing large traffic back-ups during events such as Fright Nights and the Lowcountry Oyster Festival — could have helped address those traffic problems while also solving the road connection puzzle.
Moving ahead, there will eventually be a new road connection on Highway 17 just north of the current Long Point Road intersection, next to Christ Church, extending to Rifle Range Road. Along the way that road will connect with Billy Swails Parkway, and run through a large park jointly planned by the town and the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.
Billy Swails Parkway will be the missing piece of a third north-south through road, in between and roughly parallel to U.S. Highway 17 and Rifle Range Road. Other sections of that road are called Sweetgrass Basket Parkway and Hungryneck Boulevard, and once the last connection is complete that road will extend north to Porchers Bluff Road.
Town Administrator Eric DeMoura said design work for the road will resume immediately now that the way forward has been agreed upon.